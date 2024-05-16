When did Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos's first marriage end? All about former Golden Bachelor contestant's first husband

Joan Vassos, the American TV personality has recently been named the first-ever Golden Bachelorette in the inaugural season after she left Gerry Turner’s The Golden Bachelor. She was previously married to John Nicholas Vassos.

The couple were married for 32 years before he sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer in January 2021 at the age of 59. The couple had four children together, Allison, Nicholas, Erica, and Luke. On his third death anniversary, Joan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about her late husband saying,

"He was the husband that always made me feel safe and cherished. He was the parent that was always the fun one because that’s all he knew how to do … lucky kids because fun in his book was generally epic. I could go on for hours."

John was a youth football coach for Olney Boys and Girls Club and White Oak Football.

Details about Joan Vassos's husband John Nicholas Vassos as she becomes the first Golden Bachelorette

Joan Vassos is set to become the leading lady of the new ABC show, The Golden Bachelorette. She was the contestant of The Golden Bachelor starring Gerry Turner who chose Theresa Nist as his wife at the end. The show revolved around giving the lead a second chance at love by finding a partner to share the later years of life. Their age range spanned from 60 to 75 years old.

Joan Vassos left the show's season early in the third week to care for her daughter who had recently given birth. Joan Vassos was married to John Nicholas Vassos, who passed away on January 18, 2021, from pancreatic cancer, according to his obituary. In her emotional message about her partner of 32 years Joan wrote,

"Honestly, I think that's how he would want to be remembered...by not forgetting him. Please keep telling the stories, don't worry, they don't make me sad...let's be honest, most of them are funny! As the Greeks say, “May his memory be eternal.”'"

John Nicholas Vassos was born on November 27, 1961, in Washington DC. John worked as a youth football coach and also owned and operated BCE Corporation and CapX Solutions. He was a longtime member of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Washington, D.C, and was associated with St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bethesda.

The obituary also disclosed that John "loved the beach, football, coaching, and playing cards with his Greek uncles". He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. John passed away at the age of 59 and is survived by Joan Vassos and four children, Nicholas, Erica, Luke, and Allison.

John's family also consists of his sister Katina Vassos of Washington, DC, and his grandson, Boomer John Joseph.

On May 14, 2024, ABC revealed that Joan Vassos will be the first Golden Bachelorette during Disney’s Upfront presentation. ABC also came out with a teaser trailer for the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette. In the video, Joan is seen walking down a golden hallway while holding onto a golden rose. The press release on Tuesday also stated that,

"Now, as she steps into the golden spotlight and begins her journey to seek love once more, Vassos envisions a future filled with shared moments by the beach and cherished time with family."

The Golden Bachelorette's release date has not been revealed, however, it is expected to premiere in Fall 2024. The show will run for an hour and a half on Wednesdays, which is more than the episodes of The Golden Bachelor’s one-hour episodes last year.

The reality show is said to air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.