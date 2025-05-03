Where to follow Adela Mou of The Great American Baking Show on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

The Great American Baking Show season 3 premiered on Friday, April 11, 2025, on The Roku Channel. Among the eight amateur bakers introduced this season is Brooklyn-based contestant Adela Mou.

Viewers interested in following her baking journey beyond the tent can find her on Instagram at @adelamou, where she shares video tutorials, competition recreations, and personal updates.

Mou balances a full-time tech career with a baking hobby that began in her teens and evolved into a serious pursuit. She has joined The Great American Baking Show as a self-taught home baker.

Everything to know about The Great American Baking Show baker Adela Mou

Who is Adela Mou?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Adela Mou works as Vice President of Business Intelligence at Octane, a role she has held since February 2022. Her focus is on driving data strategy and business operations within the startup space. From May to December 2021, she took a personal sabbatical during which she hiked over 500 miles in various locations around the world.

Prior to that, she had more than three years at SevenRooms, a New York-based CRM and reservation-management platform. At SevenRooms, she was Director of Strategy from November 2017 to December 2019, and later Senior Director of Business Intelligence until April 2021.

Her contributions involved the deployment of KPI-tracking systems, deploying Looker as a BI platform, and developing data products for fundraising and revenue generation. Mou graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's degree in Economics, specializing in Marketing and Finance.

How Brooklyn shaped her journey to the baking tent?

As detailed by BKReader, Adela Mou’s interest in baking began at age fifteen during a job at Cold Stone Creamery. There, she learned to make and decorate ice cream cakes, sparking a passion that continued to grow in college when she had access to a full kitchen. She often baked cakes for friends, starting with simple tray bakes.

After moving to Williamsburg, she gained exposure to a wide range of culinary influences, particularly from Hasidic and Puerto Rican neighborhoods. This setting inspired her to explore different flavors and methods. She now lives in Bedford-Stuyvesant and continues to enhance her baking style, especially with a focus on ice cream-based desserts.

In 2019, Mou was selected as an alternate for The Great American Baking Show but did not compete that year. She reapplied and was cast in the 2025 season.

During an interview with BKReader, released on April 10, 2025, Mou said she reviewed previous episodes, practiced former challenge types, and even created flashcards to prepare for the show. She noted that although it is a competition, the cast shared skills and supported each other throughout filming.

Mou's Instagram presence

Mou’s Instagram account @adelamou features a mix of baking content and personal highlights. On April 28, 2025, she posted a cake-decorating video with the caption:

“A short tutorial on the dot pull method of buttercream decoration. Easy and effective but time consuming!”

On April 15, she shared a voiceover video of her recreating one of her The Great American Baking Show bakes, writing:

“My waffle cone tuiles from the @thegreatamericanbakingshow Cookie Week Signature Challenge! This is the first time I’m doing voiceover on a video, so be nice. Maybe next time I’ll dare to show my actual face.”

For her anniversary on April 13, she uploaded wedding photos with her husband. She captioned the post:

“An annual reminder that I really like our wedding photos. Oh, and also happy 7th anniversary @joshjaziz! Thank you for doing so, SO many dishes while I was prepping for bake off.”

Watch The Great American Baking Show at any time on The Roku Channel.

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More