Where to follow Beast Games Player 424 Courtney on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

With Beast Games now concluded, many viewers want to learn more about Player 424, Courtney Ferris. She can be followed on Instagram under the username @court_ferris, with approximately 35,200 followers as of February 2025. Ferris gained recognition through the Amazon Prime Video series Beast Games, where she reached the top six before being eliminated.

Ad

Outside of the show, 27-year-old Ferris has a background in psychology and a career in photography and media. She is the CEO and co-founder of Death2Digital, a creative agency specializing in photography, videography, and content production. Her journey from studying psychology to working in the creative industry has been shared in various interviews.

Everything to know about Beast Games Player 424 Courtney

Courtney's Beast Games journey

Ad

Trending

Ad

Courtney Ferris was among the 1,000 players vying for the $5 million award on Beast Games. The series is now Amazon Prime Video's most-watched unscripted show despite criticism, as per Variety. It asks participants to undertake mental and physical challenges while strategizing alliances.

Ferris received more exposure in the competition as she went through the rounds, ultimately getting into the top ten and then the top six. However, in episode 9, which was broadcast on February 6, 2025, she got eliminated after getting insufficient votes to go to the finale.

Ad

Courtney's background and personal life

Before competing in Beast Games, Ferris had an established career in photography. In an interview with Voyagela, she mentioned that she originally pursued psychology in college with the intent of earning a PhD in Cognitive & Behavioral Neuroscience. However, she decided to change direction after graduation.

"After graduating college I had the opportunity to move to Hawaii, shoot surf photography, manage a cafe, and teach yoga for a living. So of course like any totally sane person would do, I chose that instead of a PhD, and I’m so glad I did," Ferris said.

Ad

She later returned to Arizona and co-founded Death2Digital, a media agency that provides services to various clients, including "artists, celebrities, influential people, and Fortune 500 companies," as per The Direct.

Courtney's Instagram presence

Ad

Courtney Ferris actively shares content on Instagram under the handle @court_ferris. She posts insights into her career and personal interests on the social media platform, including her experiences on the show and her ongoing work in photography and content creation.

On February 6, 2025, Ferris posted a series of photos from her time on the show with the caption:

"hey dude 🫶🏼 i made it to top 6 @beastgamesonprime."

On January 25, 2025, she shared photographs she had taken, emphasizing her dedication to photography, captioned:

Ad

"photography has always been my main passion."

Her Instagram also includes posts from different locations, such as Los Angeles and Las Vegas. On September 21, 2024, she posted photos from Los Angeles quoting Proverbs 16:24, with the caption:

"kind words are like honey, sweet to the soul and healthy for the body."

Ad

Earlier in the year, on July 23, 2024, she posted images from Las Vegas, Nevada, alluding to the popular phrase about keeping events in the city private.

For those interested in watching Courtney Ferris' journey and the challenges faced by all 1,000 contestants, Beast Games is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback