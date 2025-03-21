Where to follow Mandi Vakili from Netflix's Inside season 2 on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

Netflix's Inside season 2, which aired March 17, 2025, brings together influencers and social media personalities competing for a £1 million prize. Contestants must navigate a series of challenges while making strategic decisions that could impact the prize fund. The show follows them as they spend seven days in the same house, facing eliminations.

One of the participants in this season is Mandi Vakili, a 33-year-old content creator known for her presence in the beauty and fashion industry. She can be followed on Instagram at @mandi_vakili, where she shares updates about her life and work.

Everything to know about Mandi Vakili of Inside season 2

Mandi Vakili as part of Inside

Mandi Vakili is competing in Inside season 2, joining other influencers in the reality show. The competition requires contestants to balance teamwork and individual strategy while avoiding elimination. Every decision, including purchasing luxury items, affects the final prize fund.

According to Ok!, before entering the show, Mandi noted that she was often recognized due to her sister, Anna Vakili, who appeared on Love Island in 2019. She explained that her participation in Inside was an opportunity to establish her own identity.

On March 19, 2025, Mandi shared a series of photos from the Inside premiere. In the post, she acknowledged the support she received and referenced her Sisters in the City podcast audience. The post featured moments from the event, including her interactions with fellow contestants and the show's launch.

Who is Mandi Vakili?

Mandi Vakili is a digital content creator focusing on beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. She has built a following on social media, sharing content related to style, personal experiences, and collaborations with brands. She has also co-hosted the podcast Sisters in the City alongside her sister Anna, where they discuss various topics.

Mandi has discussed her experiences with cosmetic procedures, including Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs), breast lifts, and implants. On Sisters in the City, she has detailed the process and outcomes of these procedures. She has also described the medical and aesthetic considerations involved, outlining how multiple surgeries led to additional procedures to address previous results.

Mandi Vakili’s Instagram presence

Mandi Vakili is active on Instagram and has 364,000 followers, where she shares fashion content, lifestyle updates, and collaborations with brands. Her pinned post from July 25, 2024, features a series of photos taken in Greece, captioned:

"Celebrated love in Greece @FashionNova"

She also uses her platform to promote her podcast. On December 6, 2024, she posted a photo with her sister Anna featuring their show Sisters in the City, announcing the success of their live events, writing:

"OMGGG!!!! Can't believe we are actually saying this LONDON has SOLD OUT!!! SO we have added ANOTHER London date MANCHESTER has SOLD OUT!! So we have moved to a BIGGER VENUE!!"

On March 6, 2024, Mandi shared a video clip from an episode of Sisters in the City, captioned:

'"Prossies" on the podcast. These trolling comments had us DYING! S9 EP5: Dumb & Dumber'"

She also maintains a presence on TikTok, which has 124,000 followers, where she shares short-form videos, including beauty tutorials, fashion hauls, and discussions about various topics.

Inside season 2 is now available for streaming on Netflix.

