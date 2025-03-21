Where to follow Mya Mills from Netflix's Inside season 2 on Instagram? Age, job, and more

Mya Mills is among the ten content creators competing in season 2 of Inside, a Netflix reality series produced by the Sidemen. The show features participants taking on challenges while managing a shared prize fund, with their decisions impacting the total amount.

Mills, also known for her work as a social media influencer and fashion model, is active on Instagram under the handle @myamills, with over 664,000 followers. She posts content related to her time on Inside, as well as updates on her modeling career and brand collaborations.

Everything to know about Mya Mills of Inside season 2

Mya Mills on Inside season 2

Mills is involved in the second season, in which content creators share a living space while engaging in challenges that challenge their decision-making skills and pressure-coping ability. The competition involves money stakes, as money is drawn from the prize pool depending on the contestants' decisions, such as spending on essentials.

During the season, Mills has participated in a range of activities with other contestants. The show's format requires contestants to walk a fine line between comfort and the ultimate objective of retaining as much prize money as possible.

Sidemen's Instagram post on March 15, 2025, confirmed that Mya and Dylan have advanced to the final stage of the competition. This makes them the last two contestants left in Inside Season 2 as they compete for the grand prize.

Who is Mya Mills?

Mya Mills is a social media personality and fashion model based in the UK. She was born on May 19, 2001, in England, United Kingdom, and is 23 years old as of 2025. Mya gained fame on Instagram, where she shares fashion content and collaborates with variouscompanies. She began posting in 2016 and has gained a massive following since then.

According to Legit, she has collaborated with fashion brands such as Fashion Nova, Oh Polly, and Lounge Underwear, often modeling their clothing lines on her social media handles. Mills is now associated with MUSE Agency, a social media marketing agency. Aside from Instagram, she also actively uses TikTok, engaging with her audience through short-form content.

Her career extends beyond social media marketing, with collaborations on exclusive fashion collections. On May 27, 2022, she partnered with The Couture Club for a women's clothing collection. She continues to participate in fashion campaigns and brand promotions.

Mya Mills’ Instagram presence

Mills regularly shares updates on Instagram, providing insights into her experiences on season 2 and her professional work. On March 20, 2025, she posted a series of photos from the show, captioning:

“I hope everyone is enjoying so far, the things I had to do in there was crazy! 🤣🤍🫶 @sidemeninside @netflixuk.”

That same day, she shared a video compilation featuring moments from Inside, writing:

“What do you guys think so far?! 🥹 @sidemeninside @netflixuk Episode 1,2 & 3 are now out!”

On March 15, 2025, she uploaded a video of herself on a helicopter, captioning it:

“This was the best experience ✨🥹🚁.”

Two days prior, on March 13, 2025, she shared a series of photos at London Fashion Week, featuring her presence at the event and capturing scenes from the fashion show.

Her Instagram engagement primarily features fashion, modeling, brand partnerships, and updates on her involvement in the show. She continues to post content about her projects and experiences for her audience.

Inside season 2 is now available on Netflix for streaming.

