Where to follow Offline Love commentators Reiwa Roman and Kyoko Koizumi on Instagram? Details explored

Offline Love is a Japanese reality dating show that challenges participants to find romance in the picturesque city of Nice, France, without the use of digital devices. It premiered on February 18, 2025, on Netflix. The commentators for the show, Kyoko Koizumi and the comedy duo Reiwa Roman, offer their unique perspectives on the romantic journey.

For fans interested in following Kyoko Koizumi and Reiwa Roman, their Instagram accounts provide access to a variety of content. Koizumi’s account, @asatte2015, offers personal insights from a celebrated entertainer, while the duo Reiwa Roman’s accounts, @kuruma_t, and @smoke_matsui, showcase the comedic duo’s work and lifestyle.

Kyoko Koizumi’s role and Instagram

Kyoko Koizumi is one of the commentators on Offline Love. Born on February 4, 1966, Koizumi is a well-known Japanese singer, actress, and producer. She gained prominence in the 1980s after winning the Star Tanjo! competition and released her first single in 1982.

Throughout her career, Koizumi became a prominent figure in the Japanese entertainment industry, with numerous hits on the Oricon charts and roles in various films and television dramas.

Koizumi’s experience in the entertainment industry and her perspective as someone who grew up without a smartphone contribute to her role on Offline Love. Her Instagram account, @asatte2015, currently has 151,000 followers. Koizumi’s posts reflect her career in music, acting, and her personal life.

Reiwa Roman’s role and Instagram

Reiwa Roman is a comedy duo consisting of Takahira Kuruma and Kemuri Matsui. The duo has gained recognition for their witty performances in Japanese television and comedy competitions. Both Kuruma and Matsui are part of the commentary team for Offline Love, where they provide humor and perspective on the romantic interactions taking place on the show.

Takahira Kuruma, aged 30, is known for his sharp comedic timing and energetic performances. His Instagram account, @kuruma_t, has 194,000 followers, where he shares content related to his career in comedy and other personal updates.

Kemuri Matsui, 31, also contributes to the commentary by offering a unique perspective on the participants’ romantic journeys. Matsui’s Instagram account, @smoke_matsui, has 144,000 followers. Like Kuruma, Matsui’s account offers glimpses into his personal life and his work in comedy, including their appearances on television and other media.

The duo’s Instagram accounts showcase their achievements in the comedy world, including their victory in the M-1 Grand Prix 2024, Japan’s most prestigious manzai comedy competition. Their win made headlines, and their Instagram presence continues to grow with their increased popularity.

About Offline Love

Offline Love is a reality dating show that is set in Nice, France. The program is about a team of men and women who are asked to find love without the aid of digital technology. For ten days, the contestants must create relationships through letters and personal encounters, depending on promises and accidental meetings to form relationships.

Unlike most other reality dating programs, the program focuses on meeting offline, pushing the participants to build connections without the aid of technology.

The program has both romantic and dramatic aspects as contestants engage with one another, with no assurance of meeting each other within the short time frame.

