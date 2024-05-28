Where to follow Ruth from The Ultimatum: South Africa? Here is everything we know from her Instagram

Ruth Khathide entered The Ultimatum: South Africa with her partner of two years, Isaac. Ruth issued an ultimatum to Isaac because he was not ready for Ruth to meet his family or move forward. Eventually, they broke up during the show when Isaac learned about Ruth’s infidelity with fellow cast member Nolla.

For fans wondering where to follow Ruth from The Ultimatum: South Africa, her Instagram handle is @ruth_khathide. After graduation, she shared a post on the platform showing herself with her friend Thandokuhle Ndlovu.

Since entering the show, Ruth has been quite open and expressive of her thoughts. She doesn’t hide things from everyone and shares what she thinks. Many of her Instagram posts show her followers appreciating her for being herself and showing her true self through comments.

Ruth from The Ultimatum: South Africa— Instagram explored

Ruth Kathide’s Instagram ID is @ruth_khathide, and she has 33.3k followers. Her account is full of exciting pictures taken in various places. She often shares mirror selfies via Instagram. In one of her posts, she expressed her appreciation for the support she received during her time on The Ultimatum: South Africa.

"A journey indeed, thank you @netflixsa and @urbanbrewstudios for always checking in and making sure that everyone is okay mentally and emotionally. Such good hands to be in for an experiment like @theultimatumsa," she wrote.

Based on the posts she shares with her followers, Ruth enjoys exploring nature. She has also shared some photos with her best friend and some of her friends. Ruth loves exploring various places. She often enjoys Mother Nature, fine dining, and relaxing at sea.

She has visited many places, including Congo Caves, Oudtshoorn, Oribi Gorge Nature Reserve, Johannesburg, South Africa, Cape Town, the Western Cape, and many more.

Ruth’s journey throughout The Ultimatum: South Africa

Ruth entered the social experiment with her boyfriend, Isaac Kaninda. Their relationship had been running for two years, but Ruth felt she needed to become more familiar with him because Isaac had yet to introduce Ruth to his family.

According to Isaac, they have been spending time separately due to their long distance. They only spent eight months physically together. Hence, he needed more time. That was the reason Ruth issued an ultimatum to Isaac.

In The Ultimatum: South Africa, Ruth was Nolla’s trial marriage partner, whereas Isaac was matched with Khanya. While Isaac had a good bond with Khanya, he kept his distance. On the other hand, Ruth quickly developed an intense relationship with Nolla. It led to multiple fights, revelations, lies, and more between Ruth, Isaac, Nolla, and his original partner, Lebo.

When things heated up, the show took an intense turn, and Nolla and Lebo left the show midway. While Nolla hid his intimacy from his partner, Ruth came clean. Ruth has always spoken up and is open about what she does and her choices.

During The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion, the host asked her if she could relive the whole experience and if she would be making the same choices. Ruth replied:

"That one is hard, but I would say yes. Because this was an experiment. I needed to learn things about myself. I needed to discover and uncover. So, yes."

Eventually, Isaac and Ruth parted ways after the show.

Fans can stream all the episodes of The Ultimatum: South Africa on Netflix.