"You’re a good person, just not good for me” — Ruth talks about Isaac in The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion special

After episode 9 of The Ultimatum: South Africa, which saw Isaac and Ruth separate, fans eagerly awaited to see how things had been between them. The reunion episode, released on Friday, May 24, featured Ruth and Isaac alongside all the other five couples from the show.

During the episode, when Ruth was asked if she had anything to say to Isaac, she wished him well with whatever he had aspired to do. She then added,

"You're a good person, just not good enough for me."

Apart from talking about each other, Ruth and Isaac also shared information about their current dating lives, their thoughts on their trial partners, and their wishes for each other.

What did Ruth have to say about Isaac on The Ultimatum: South Africa reunion?

After Isaac extended his well wishes to Ruth, Salamina turned to Ruth and asked if she had anything to say to Isaac. She responded that she wished "nothing but the best" for Isaac. She also said that she hoped that the growth Isaac had gone through since they left The Ultimatum: South Africa would help him. Additionally, she encouraged him to continue being the good person he is.

These remarks from Ruth followed Isaac's response to the same question. He praised Ruth, describing her as one of the smartest and strongest women he knows. He commended her career and said that it takes "a lot of courage for someone to do that," and that he admired her for it. He then encouraged her to continue doing what she has always done.

What did Ruth and Isaac have to say about their dating lives?

In the reunion episode of The Ultimatum: South Africa, Ruth was the first to share exciting news about her dating life. When Salamina asked if she was single and ready to mingle, Ruth revealed that she was dating and in a happy relationship. When Salamina asked about the whereabouts of their partners, Ruth said,

"It's me and the long distance."

Referring to her past long-distance relationship with Isaac, which made the cast laugh. Ruth also shared that she was loved in the best way in her current relationship and that she felt assured in it.

When Isaac was asked the same in The Ultimatum: South Africa, he said that although he was single at the moment, there was a "pretty lady" who he was in talks with. He said that they were trying to get to know each other to see how things went. To confirm, Salamina asked, "So there's a potential?" and Isaac affirmed. Isaac said that he too was in a long-distance relationship, like the last time.

Ruth was the one to issue the ultimatum to Isaac, to either marry or end their relationship. And even if they didn't work out, they learned a lot from their relationships and experiences in The Ultimatum: South Africa, Salamina talked precisely about that while wishing them well. She said,

"So Ruth and Isaac, you guys have found yourselves a different 'happily ever after'. So here's to hoping that all the learnings you take out of this experiment, will be used in your new blossoming relationships. All the best."

The Ultimatum's four versions—Marry or Move on, Queer Love, France, and South Africa—are available for streaming on Netflix.