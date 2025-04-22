Where to follow Tournament of Champions' Lee Anne Wong on Instagram? Season 6 semi-finalist's age, job, and more explored

Chef Lee Anne Wong was one of the notable semifinalists of Tournament of Champions season 6. Wong, who is 46 years old, is located on the Maui island and is the owner and chef of Koko Head Café, as well as executive chef for Hawaiian Airlines and Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn, as per her profile on BravoTV's website.

She posts about her cooking work and travels on Instagram using the account @leeannewong, which has 40,500 followers. Her presence on the platform reflects her ongoing involvement in televised cooking competitions and restaurant development.

Everything to know about Tournament of Champions' Lee Anne Wong

The finale recap

Wong was part of the final four in season 6 of Tournament of Champions. During her semifinal competition with Sara Bradley, both chefs received blue silkie chicken, sorrel, and turmeric leaves. They were also instructed to use the 'en papillote' cooking method, and had the wild card color of black. After the judging, Bradley advanced with a score of 85 to Wong’s 83.

In the other semifinal, Antonia Lofaso and Britt Rescigno competed using whole pompano, figs, lava rocks, escabeche cooking style, and the color purple. They ended up with a score of 82 points each, and the taste was used to determine the winner. Lofaso advanced to the finals by scoring 41 compared to Rescigno's 40 in the taste category.

For the finale, Lofaso and Bradley received wagyu beef, huitlacoche, and a sausage stuffer. The assigned style was “hot and cold,” and the wild card terms were “spicy” for Lofaso and “sticky” for Bradley. Ultimately, Lofaso won the Tournament of Champions season 6 with a final score of 88 to 82.

Who is Lee Anne Wong?

Wong is a Maui-based culinary expert. She is the chef and owner of Honolulu's Koko Head Café and is also executive chef for Hawaiian Airlines and Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn. Born in Troy, New York, Wong graduated from the International Culinary Center, which was formerly known as the French Culinary Institute.

She began her career at Aquavit with Marcus Samuelsson and subsequently assisted in opening Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Restaurant 66. Wong initially competed on Top Chef season 1 and came back in season 15's Last Chance Kitchen, but dropped out because of altitude sickness while pregnant.

In 2014, Wong opened Koko Head Café and appeared on Honolulu Magazine's cover. She has also been featured in Bon Appétit, FOOD & WINE, The New York Times, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, and HuffPost. Furthermore, in 2014, she published her cookbook, Dumplings All Day Wong, while she took on the role of executive chef for Hawaiian Airlines in 2017.

Lee's Instagram presence

Lee Anne Wong shares professional and personal updates on Instagram under the username @leeannewong. Her posts include milestones from the Tournament of Champions and moments from her culinary travels.

On April 8, 2025, Wong shared an update from the Tournament of Champions, writing in the caption:

“Holy smokes!!!! I’m here. In the #great8... To be here with her [Tiffani Faison] on @foodnetwork , as I take my turn to push harder and go further than I have before in @guyfieri 's greatest cooking competition #tournamentofchampions6 , is pretty freaking awesome.”

In another post on April 5, Wong reflected on her deep connection to Japan and her travels to the country over the years. Sharing her love for Japanese cuisine, she wrote,

“I have been traveling to Japan for over 15 years and have only scratched the surface of all that there is to eat in this food lover’s paradise. Check out hashtag #japanalldaywong for proof of love.”

On March 8, 2025, in celebration of International Women’s Day, Wong took a moment to express gratitude for the "powerful" women in her life, captioning it:

“Happy International Women’s Day!!! So blessed to have so many powerful and amazing sisters in my life, all goddesses, bosses, and endless fountains of inspiration. #happywomensday.”

Stream the Tournament of Champions episodes anytime on Hulu.

