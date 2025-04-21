Where to follow Tournament of Champions' Britt Rescigno on Instagram? Season 6 quarterfinalist's age, job, and more explored

Britt Rescigno advanced to the quarterfinals in Tournament of Champions season 6, placing among the final eight chefs in the single-elimination culinary competition. As the No. 1 seed in Division B, she competed in multiple rounds before being eliminated prior to the semifinals.

Ad

Chef Britt, 42, is on Instagram as @chef_rescigno, where she posts cooking news and personal achievements. As of April 2025, she has more than 53,000 followers and posts about being a consulting chef, guest appearances on food shows, and snippets from her everyday life.

Everything to know about Tournament of Champions star Britt Rescigno

Finale recap

Tournament of Champions season 6 had 32 chefs vying for the top prize of $150,000, the biggest in the show's history. The tournament came in a bracket format with single elimination. Chef Britt Rescigno was the No. 1 seed in Division B after qualifying through some past appearances on Food Network programs.

Ad

Trending

Ad

She reached the quarterfinals, where she competed in the "Great 8" alongside other top chefs. This round featured the randomizer twist, which introduced international categories to the challenges. Despite her efforts, Rescigno was eliminated before advancing to the semifinals.

Who is Chef Britt?

Britt Rescigno is a South Jersey-born chef who started working in her family's restaurant, Allen's Clam Bar, as a child. She started as a prep cook before school and then worked as a line cook beginning at age 13. Rescigno completed her studies at the Culinary Institute of America in 2009 and participated in an externship at Wequassett Resort and Golf Club.

Ad

Throughout her career, Rescigno's cooking career led her to both coasts of America. On the West Coast, she was the sous chef at Scratch and assisted with the opening of Nom Burger. She also developed food concepts at Tap’t Beer and Kitchen and created the pop-up dining experience Nox Farm to Table.

Ad

She later returned to the East Coast, where she served as executive chef at Delaware Avenue Oyster House in Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

In 2022, Rescigno made the shift to consulting and hosting pop-up dinners across the country. She has competed on numerous Food Network shows, including taking home the win on Chopped in 2019 and finishing second on Chopped Champions in 2020.

Rescigno also competed on Beat Bobby Flay in 2019 and appeared on Guy's Grocery Games, where she qualified for Tournament of Champions season 4.

Ad

Instagram presence

Rescigno actively shares updates on Instagram under the username @chef_rescigno. Her feed features photos from her culinary events, personal moments, and experiences from her appearances on television competitions. A pinned post from October 2, 2024, shows a photo of her with her wife, Kinsey Noel, with the caption:

"I got to marry my absolute best friend! Nothing could ever make me happier. I love you @kinsey.noel It was always YOU. #twochefsarebetterthanone."

Ad

Ad

On April 12, 2025, she posted pictures with fellow Tournament of Champions quarterfinalists, referring to the final eight chefs remaining in the competition. In addition, a post from December 22, 2024, shows Rescigno and her wife at Bald Mountain, enjoying the gondola ride and fondue, captioned:

"First time heading up the mountain on the gondola! So ready for the fondue!"

Another post from November 21, 2024, features her dog Cannoli in Sun Valley, Idaho, with the caption:

Ad

"Cannoli loving that winter if finally here. We love our home and love having this little girl to share it with."

Tournament of Champions can be streamed anytime on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More