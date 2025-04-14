Who is Tournament of Champions star Britt Rescigno? Age, achievements, and more

Hosted by chef Guy Fieri, Tournament of Champions is Food Network's bracket-style cooking competition which airs Sundays at 8 pm ET. The show's sixth season features 32 chefs competing for a $150,000 prize through randomly assigned ingredients, equipment, and cooking styles. Each episode presents sudden-death matchups where chefs create dishes under time pressure, judged by a rotating panel of culinary experts.

Among this season's competitors is Britt Rescigno, 40, a South Jersey native whose culinary career began in her family's seafood establishment. Star worked with North Atlantic seafood preparations and fresh ingredient techniques from New Jersey's gardens and farms.

Now competing in her third Tournament of Champions season, Rescigno advanced through episode 7 after defeating Chef Kaleena Bliss with an 88-85 score.

Tournament of Champions contestant Britt Rescigno runs new Idaho restaurant while competing

Tournament of Champions season 6 star Rescigno's culinary path started at Allen's Clam Bar, her grandparents' restaurant in New Gretna, per app.com. She began as a line cook at age 13 before attending the Culinary Institute of America.

After graduating in 2009, she completed an externship at Wequassett Resort under Bill Brodsky.

In California, Rescigno worked as Sous Chef at Scratch restaurant. She also managed Nom Burger, and developed concepts at Tap't Beer and Kitchen.

According to communionbay.com, Rescigno created the underground popup concept Nox Farm to Table before returning east as Executive Chef at Delaware Avenue Oyster House in Long Beach Island, NJ.

Since 2022, she has worked as a consulting chef, organizing dining events across the country.

Rescigno applies her classical French training to Italian cuisine at Fiamma restaurant in Ketchum, Idaho.

As per Yahoo, the establishment marks her first venture as a restaurant owner, operating in partnership with Chef Kinsey Leodler-Rescigno.

While managing Fiamma, she maintains an active schedule as a consulting chef. Rescigno organizes restaurant operations and pop-up dining events on both coasts.

She currently runs Fiamma alongside competing in Tournament of Champions season 6, where she faces upcoming battles in the top 8 round.

Rescigno competed in multiple Food Network competitions. In her Tournament of Champions season 4 run, she advanced to the final four by defeating James Beard award-winning chef Jonathon Sawyer.

Following this, Rescigno defeated Chopped judge Marc Murphy and fellow Jersey native Amanda Freitag before losing to Maneet Chauhan in the semifinals.

Her Food Network achievements include winning Chopped in 2019 and second-place finish in Chopped Champions 2020. Moreover, Rescigno won against Bobby Flay on Beat Bobby Flay with a chicken dumpling recipe.

In 2022, the chef competed against Alex Guarnaschelli and won the Guy's Grocery Games TOC qualifying round.

Latest competition success

In Tournament of Champions episode 7, Rescigno prepared farrotto with seared beef oyster steak, herb and frisée salad, and grilled avocado vinaigrette. The judges awarded her dish 88 points.

Her previous match against Chef Michael Reed resulted in an 80-76 victory. The challenge required creating a Sunday supper dish using whole lobster and English peas.

Rescigno prepared country-style polenta with butter-poached lobster. Judges Nancy Silverton, Marcus Samuelsson, and Scott Conant praised her execution and technique.

Tournament of Champions season 6 spans eight weeks with 31 head-to-head battles. For the first time, all four former champions stepped away from competing to take on new roles within the show.

The bracket-style format ensures each chef faces increasingly difficult challenges as they advance.

Season 6 completed its seventh episode on April 14, 2025. The field has narrowed to eight remaining contestants vying for the championship belt and $150,000 prize. The competition continues each Sunday at 8 pm ET on Food Network, with the grand finale scheduled for April 20, 2025.

