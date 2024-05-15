Where is The Ultimatum: South Africa filmed? City & other locations, explored

Netflix's The Ultimatum: South Africa is a reality show about couples who have been together for a long time and now are giving their partners an ultimatum to either marry them or move on. The show is set against the backdrop of the lavish Fairway Hotel, Spa, and Golf Resort in Randburg, South Africa.

The season follows the journey of 6 couples as they try to overcome all the difficulties that relationships throw their way. With each episode, the show delves into the lives of six couples facing ultimatums and navigating love's complexities.

As the stunning setting of Randburg provides a picturesque backdrop, viewers are drawn into the heart of South Africa's vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes. South Africa and other locations serve as the captivating backdrop for this gripping Netflix series.

Where was The Ultimatum: South Africa filmed?

The Ultimatum: South Africa is set near the Randpark Golf Course, close to the Cresta Shopping Center in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Fairway Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort located there is a renowned destination for wedding, conferences as well as luxary gateways.

The Fairway Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort is renowned for its exquisite accommodations, including hotel rooms and Golf Villas. Guests can indulge in a wide array of amenities, from a state-of-the-art gym and tennis courts to rejuvenating spa facilities.

The Balata restaurant at the resort is famous for its lavish spread of breakfast and dinner. The average cost for a night's stay here is $1790.

The Ultimatum: South Africa cast, host, and more details

The social experiment series, The Ultimatum: South Africa, features six couples facing the ultimate test of their relationships. Among the couples are Thabi and Genesis, Courtney and Aiden, Ruth and Issac, Lebo and Nolla, Khanya and Nkateko, and Sizakale and Lindile. Each pair grapples with differing levels of readiness for commitment, prompting them to explore their connections with other participants on the show.

To navigate their complexities, the couples engage in a partner-swapping scenario, exploring new relationships to discern their true feelings. The stakes are high as they even simulate marriage to assess compatibility. The show's synopsis promises a rollercoaster of emotions, with wild attractions and tearful betrayals shaping their journeys.

Guiding the participants through this tumultuous experience are hosts Tshepo Howza Moses and Salamina Mosese. They provide support and guidance as the couples confront pivotal decisions about their futures.

As the series progresses, viewers witness the experiment's dramatic culmination, with participants facing the choice to marry their original partners, pursue new connections, or venture forward alone. The tension peaks in the ninth episode, Ultimate Date - To Propose or Not to Propose, where the couples reveal their decisions, unveiling the fate of their relationships.

Fans can catch all nine episodes of The Ultimatum: South Africa on Netflix, with the final Reunion episode set for release on May 24, 2024.