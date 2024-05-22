Where to watch The Kardashians season 5? Streaming platforms explored

The new season of The Kardashians has been the talk of the town since its trailer was shared on the official Hulu YouTube channel on May 8, 2024. The Kardashians season 5 is set to release exclusively on Hulu on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

In the upcoming season, the Kardashian-Jenner clan will navigate through challenges in their personal and professional lives while spending quality time with each other. Fans can expect to see family drama, shocking revelations, heartwarming conversations, and new goals being set among the five sisters: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie.

Season 5 will focus on Kourtney's pregnancy and her life as a newlywed. It will also highlight Kim's acting career and Kendall and Kylie attending fashion week. Viewers will also witness an emotional moment between Kris Jenner and her daughters when they find out about their mom's health concern.

The synopsis of the new season, as per Hulu, reads:

"Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris."

Fans can stream The Kardashians season 5 exclusively on Hulu and Disney Plus

The Kardashians season 5 will be available to watch on Hulu and users can also get access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus through the Live TV plans. Viewers can choose the ad-supported plan, which costs $7.99 per month, or $79.99 per year. The ad-free package is a great option to watch TV shows without interruption, and it is priced at $17.99 per month.

One of the most affordable packages Hulu has introduced is priced at $1.99 per month, however, this offer is limited to students only. Apart from the Hulu Basic plans, the Hulu + Live TV plans start at $76.99 per month, and these packages include both Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. The no-ads package is priced at $89.99 per month, allowing fans to stream the upcoming season of The Kardashian without a hassle.

Users can also choose Hulu + Live TV and ESPN Plus with ads and Disney Plus without ads for $81.99 per month. Meanwhile, the Hulu + Live TV plan without ESPN Plus and Disney Plus costs $75.99 per month.

As for Disney Plus, The Kardashians season 5 will be available to stream on the platform from May 23, 2024 onwards. Disney Plus provides its customers with a duo package along with Hulu, and the basic plan costs $9.99 per month, while the premium package is priced at $19.99 per month.

Fans living in the UK can enjoy the upcoming season of The Kardashians via the Disney Plus UK app.

The Kardashians season 5 episode 1 will air on May 23, 2024, and it will see Kris planning a baby shower for Kourtney. As per Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Kourtney navigates her pregnancy while Kris plans a baby shower; Khloé is presented with a fresh start while facing pressure from Kim to change her ways; Kendall and Kylie make time for an overdue sisterly catch up in Paris."

Fans are now eager to see what the much-awaited season of the reality TV show brings to the table.