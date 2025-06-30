Which rare medical condition does 90 Day Fiancé alum Big Ed have? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé alum Ed "Big Ed" Brown is a renowned cast member of the TLC franchise. While the series documented his pursuit of love, Big Ed drew attention from netizens for a different reason: his short neck and noticeably larger rib cage. These features are a result of a rare medical condition known as Klippel-Feil syndrome (KFS), with which Big Ed has been diagnosed.

According to Cleveland Clinic's website, KFS is a "condition in which you have two or more neck bones (vertebrae) fused together. KFS causes spine abnormalities and can affect many other body areas." The symptoms may include:

"Short neck, limited neck mobility, and low back-of-head hairline."

In an interview with TODAY.com, published on May 21, 2024, the 90 Day Fiancé star opened up about his condition and how it impacted his life, especially as a TV personality. He recalled standing out even as a child, becoming the center of attention and the subject of people's stares.

However, despite the attention his physical attributes drew, Big Ed believed there was a reason why he looked the way he did.

More details on 90 Day Fiancé cast member Big Ed's rare condition

Per the Cleveland Clinic, KFS is an extremely rare syndrome, affecting only one in 40,000-42,000 newborns worldwide. Treatments for the condition may include surgery and devices to protect the spine.

Big Ed, who lives with KFS, has multiple neck bones fused, giving him the appearance of a short neck. Since the condition is rare, the 90 Day Fiancé star was not diagnosed with it until he was a teenager. However, Big Ed told TODAY.com that a doctor had once informed his parents that he would experience "a lot of complications" growing up.

"They're telling them all these things that could possibly go wrong because they didn't know what it was. And my dad told my mom, 'No, he's perfect. Don't worry about,' which is kind of nice. But they really didn't know what it was until later," he added.

Big Ed shared that after his TV debut in season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, many netizens with KFS reached out to him, seeking dating advice and pointers to become confident. He said he always advised them not to let the condition define who they were, stating he did the same with himself.

While encounters with haters were not uncommon, Big Ed had learned not to bother himself with the "funny puns" about his short neck.

"You have to love who you are and you have to be able to laugh at yourself," the 90 Day Fiancé alum remarked.

Reflecting on his childhood, Big Ed stated that he was bullied for his appearance. From being called "neckless" to "no neck Ed," he was subjected to many "hurtful" comments. However, he chose to see the positive side of things. Big Ed noted that he had "a lot of upper body strength," which he used to his advantage and became "a kind of a bodybuilder" at a young age.

Consequently, he took up gymnastics, but after an accident, while performing a backflip, Big Ed had to give up sports and gymnastics. The 90 Day Fiancé star felt devastated but quickly shifted his focus to weightlifting. It eventually brought a change in how others perceived him.

"I became kind of popular because of my condition," Big Ed said.

However, adapting to physical limitations proved difficult for the TLC star. Since he has a limited range of movement in his neck, he relies on mirrors while driving. Despite the issues, Big Ed continues to pursue an active lifestyle to prevent further complications.

In his closing comment, he said God made everyone "the way we are." Consequently, he believed that there was a reason why he looked different.

90 Day Fiancé episodes can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

