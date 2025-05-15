Which team secured the first spot in The Amazing Race Season 37 finale? Details explored

The Amazing Race season 37 returned with episode 11 on May 14, 2025, titled My Knight in Shining Armor. As the final four teams continued racing across Portugal, the pressure grew as only three teams would earn a place in the season finale. Host Phil Keoghan guided viewers through a leg that included driving challenges, rowing, archery, puzzles, and train travel.

Ad

While all teams started on equal footing, the journey across Porto tested each duo’s navigation skills, patience, and coordination. The episode ended on a cliffhanger with two teams still battling for the last finale spot. Carson and Jack made it to the finale first, finishing the leg ahead of everyone else and earning business class tickets to the U.S.

Han and Holden secured second place, while married couples Alyssa & Josiah and Ana & Jonathan were left in limbo, trailing close behind each other at the final task.

Ad

Trending

The Amazing Race: Navigation and task performance shaped early placements

Ad

All four teams began the leg in France and boarded the same flight to Porto, Portugal, eliminating any departure-time advantage. Upon arrival, they participated in a vehicle draw in The Amazing Race. Carson and Jack received an automatic car, while the rest drove stick-shifts. Although all teams had prior experience, finding the Granjão neighborhood became a key challenge.

Carson and Jack reached the location first, followed by Han and Holden. Alyssa and Josiah corrected their route through communication, while Ana and Jonathan faced delays after a tense exchange led them to switch drivers. Once there, teams completed a rowing and barrel-rolling task before heading to the Castle of Santa Maria da Feira for a Roadblock.

Ad

At the castle, one member from each team dressed as a medieval soldier and aimed arrows at moving targets. Carson, Han, and Alyssa completed the challenge before Ana and Jonathan arrived, which helped the top three teams maintain their lead. After completing the Roadblock, teams were instructed to reach Campanhã train station and continue to São Bento Station to locate their next clue.

Final puzzle task triggered a close finish

Ad

Ad

Once in central Porto, teams were guided to the ODE Porto Wine House for their next challenge—a mosaic tile puzzle. Carson and Jack and Han and Holden arrived first after catching the earliest trainin The Amazing Race. Alyssa and Josiah missed the train while searching for parking, giving Ana and Jonathan an opportunity to catch up.

At the puzzle site, Carson and Jack completed the task efficiently and moved on to cross the Luis Bridge and reach the final pit stop, where they secured the first spot in the finale of The Amazing Race. Han and Holden followed soon after, claiming the second finalist position.

Ad

Ana and Jonathan initially made faster progress on the mosaic than Alyssa and Josiah. However, a dropped tile slowed them down, creating a narrow race to the finish. While both teams were still working when the episode ended, the tension was high as each mistake and delay added pressure.

The edit did not make it clear which team was truly ahead by the end, leaving the outcome uncertain. As the last two teams competed for the final spot, the episode ended on a cliffhanger without revealing which duo would be eliminated, heightening anticipation for the next and final leg of the race.

Ad

The Amazing Race season 37 finale airs on May 15, 2025, on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More