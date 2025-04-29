Who is Amanda Holden? Meet the host of Cheat: Unfinished Business

Cheat: Unfinished Business, set to be released April 30, 2025, is Netflix's newest addition, centering around relationships and marriages. It will showcase 54-year-old Amanda Holden taking on the role of its host. She is a television personality and actress, renowned for playing the role of a judge on Britain's Got Talent.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Cheat: Unfinished Business host has a net worth of $12 million with an annual salary of $1.8 million per season of Britain's Got Talent.

Amanda will be joined by relationship expert Paul C. Brunson, who will guide eight ex-couples, separated by cheating, into addressing their unresolved concerns. Across nine episodes, Amanda will witness their journey inside the relationship retreat as the ex-couples decide whether they want to rekindle their relationship or move on for good.

In an interview with Mail Online, published on April 25, 2025, Amanda commented on the show, saying:

"When there's truthfulness there, and when there's communication, and when you can be vulnerable with them, I think that's the most important thing. That's because you feel safe with them, and that's what I think this entire show has been about."

Cheat: Unfinished Business host Amanda Holden's first marriage ended because of her infidelity

1) Amanda is married to record producer Chris Hughes

Amanda Holden, renowned for her work in the 1999 adaptation of The Sound of Music, dated actor George Asprey while working on the show. However, their relationship was short-lived. After they parted ways, the Cheat: Unfinished Business host connected with comedian Les Dennis. She eventually married him in 1995.

Amanda and Les's marriage ended sooner than expected, primarily because of Amanda's romantic involvement with actor Neil Morrissey. Les divorced her in 2003. The host of the Netflix show then began dating record producer Chris Hughes, whom she married in 2008. They have two children together.

2) Cheat: Unfinished Business host Amanda appeared as a guest on Celebrity Big Brother

Amanda has a widespread career, including stints in reality shows, series, documentaries, films, and more. Some of her noteworthy early appearances include In Suspicious Circumstances, EastEnders, and Intimate Relations. After gaining some experience, she ventured into theatre, starring in productions like Aladdin, The Importance of Being Earnest, and The Sound of Music.

At the time, the Cheat: Unfinished Business host also began working on TV shows. She secured a recurring role on Kiss Me Kate, appearing in a total of 22 episodes until 2001. Amanda also appeared on The Grimleys and Hearts and Bones.

By the 2000s, Amanda had moved into reality TV, appearing as a guest on Celebrity Big Brother in 2002. She got her breakthrough in 2006, when she secured the lead role in Wild at Heart. Following that, she joined Simon Cowell, David Walliams, and Alesha Dixon as a judge on Britain's Got Talent.

The Cheat: Unfinished Business host then went on to expand her role as a presenter, working on A Night of Heroes: The Sun Military Awards and her own series, Amanda.

3) Amanda Holden's Instagram explored

The host of Cheat: Unfinished Business can be followed on Instagram at @noholdenback. Amanda's bio describes her as a "wife, mama, actor, hons doctorate." It also says that Amanda is a presenter at Heart Radio, where she, alongside Jamie Theakston, hosts the Heart Breakfast show on weekdays.

At the time of writing, her Instagram account has 2.5 million followers with 3729 posts. She uses her platform to publicize her upcoming shows and series.

On April 4, 2025, she posted a video with comedian Alan Carr, announcing season 4 of her and Alan's hit renovation show, where they travel to different parts of the world and renovate run-down townhouses. The caption of the video reads:

"We couldn’t be happier to be spending another summer together bashing down walls in one of our favourite places ever ! MILLIONS of you tuned in - thank you SO MUCH for all the love and support."

Cheat: Unfinished Business will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

