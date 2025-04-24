Who is behind Pearl’s mask: The Masked Singer season 13 predictions

Season 13 of The Masked Singer premiered on February 12, 2025. After 11 episodes, only four contestants are left. In the latest episode (April 23), Nessy was eliminated, while Pearl wowed the judges again with her performance.

Based on recent clues, fans and judges have guessed celebrities like Regina King, Shania Twain, Joan Jett, Madonna, Melissa Etheridge, Sheryl Crow, Trisha Yearwood, Kellie Pickler, and Carrie Underwood. But most signs now point to country singer Gretchen Wilson as the one behind Pearl's mask.

The American is a country singer and songwriter who made her debut with Redneck Woman that won her a Grammy Award in 2005.

Why The Masked Singer star Pearl could be Gretchen Wilson?

In the first week of The Masked Singer, Pearl described herself through voiceover as having a "tough exterior" that hides her true talent. Growing up, she loved performing but found it difficult to get noticed. Pearl stated that her past experiences had made her strong, but also affected her personal life, including her relationships.

In the second week, Pearl mentioned leaving home before high school. Research revealed that Gretchen Wilson, a singer, had a similar background. According to GoldDerby, Gretchen had a similar background. She had performed at various venues, including Walmart and dive bars, in the early stages of her career. Gretchen also has a daughter with her ex-boyfriend Mike Penner, but she never got married.

In The Masked Singer's week 3, Pearl shared a story about her experience with Dolly Parton. During rehearsals, Pearl was unsure about what to wear, but according to Pearl, Dolly's outfit was "perfect." Dolly then offered Pearl one of her outfits, which fit her nicely. Pearl performed one of Dolly's songs in The Masked Singer. According to GoldDerby, Gretchen had borrowed clothes from Dolly Parton at the 2019 CMA Awards.

"The biggest stars have performed at the Opry, but there's one that shines brighter than the rest, Dolly Parton. Like everyone, I was dazzled by her," stated The Masked Singer's Pearl.

During Lucky 6, Pearl shared a personal story before her performance. She mentioned that she wanted to show a new side of herself and clarified that she wasn't Shania Twain. In episode 11, Pearl's future son-in-law shared a story about asking Pearl for her daughter's hand in marriage.

He described Pearl as strong and capable, mentioning that she raised her daughter alone. As mentioned before, Gretchen also has a daughter whom she raised alone. Even Pearl's video packages included visual clues like boats in a marina, cherries, a baseball, a dive bar, a pink umbrella, a wanted sign, a crescent moon, a party invitation, a Christmas wreath, a wrench, and musical earrings.

According to info provided by GoldDerby, these cues matched Gretchen Wilson's life. Gretchen is a baseball fan and even sang at a World Series event. The umbrella might have referenced her songs about rain, like Raining on Me and When It Rains. The cherries could have symbolized her collaboration with Buckcherry.

Gretchen had performed in dive bars and recorded a duet with Ann Wilson. The party invitation likely referred to her debut album, Here For the Party. And the wreath hinted at her holiday music release, Christmas in My Heart. The cassette tape could also be an '80s reference, as she starred in the remake of Footloose.

The Masked Singer releases new episodes on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on Fox.

