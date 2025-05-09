Who is Bianca Dusic? All about Top Chef host Kristen Kish's wife

Bianca Dusic, originally from Melbourne, Australia, is known for being the wife of Top Chef host Kristen Kish. As per her LinkedIn, Dusic initially worked in the hospitality industry before transitioning into wellness coaching. She now runs her wellness brand, bWithin. The couple married in April 2021 after getting engaged in 2019.

Ad

Top Chef season 10 winner Kristen Kish, who started hosting the show in 2024 with season 21, has also been outspoken about how proud she is of Dusic's career. Meanwhile, the current season of the cooking reality show, Top Chef season 22, started on March 13, 2025, and is another step in Kish's career.

Everything to know about Top Chef host Kristen Kish's wife

Bianca Dusic's early life and career

Ad

Trending

Ad

Dusic was born and brought up in Melbourne, Australia, as an immigrant's daughter. In her early 20s, Dusic had an intense desire to see the world, and in 2006, she set out traveling. The decision was motivated by restlessness and wanting to find herself, as explained by Dusic in an October 2022 Instagram post, where she further wrote:

“With little money and some thoughtful (and not so thoughtful) planning, my friend and I left Melbourne in 2006 and I never moved back home!”

Ad

Before turning her attention to wellness, Dusic served in a variety of positions within the hospitality business. Her tenure began in London, where she taught and worked in restaurants.

She eventually found work in the corporate food and beverage industry. Dusic's last position within this business was Vice President of Food and Beverage for Standard International, the operator of The Standard Hotels.

Transition to wellness

Ad

Dusic ultimately decided to shift careers, abandoning her corporate food and beverage position to become a wellness coach. She started her wellness business, bWithin, with an emphasis on mindset and transformation. Dusic now provides hypnotherapy, breathwork, emotional freedom techniques, and holistic health coaching services.

In her own words on the company's official website, Dusic described her career shift as a way to help others. She explained,

“I left behind a job that, to the outside world, seemed 'safe and secure.' It was the same sense of curiosity that inspired the travels of my younger years, but now I chose a path that could help people, the way others had done for me.”

Ad

Through bWithin, Dusic works with clients to improve their mental and emotional well-being, offering both group classes and one-on-one private coaching sessions.

The Top Chef host and Bianca Dusic’s wedding

Ad

Kristen Kish proposed to Bianca Dusic in September 2019, announcing the engagement online with a photo of a romantic moment between the two. As per People Magazine in March 2025, the couple wed on April 18, 2021, with an intimate ceremony in their backyard due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of their guests attended the event virtually.

Reflecting on the decision to have a small and private ceremony, while talking to Today that same month, Kish explained,

Ad

“We decided if getting married was what was most important then that is what we’ll do, just a bit differently.”

When Kristen Kish took the position as the new Top Chef host, Dusic took to Instagram to express her pride in March 2024, admiring Kish's resilience and personal growth. Dusic posted,

“I’m so proud of you for not letting fear guide your decision making... I know how much pressure you put on yourself but you channeled the nerves into excitement and that simple shift changed everything. My greatest joy is watching you grow and shine.”

Ad

Top Chef airs Thursday nights at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More