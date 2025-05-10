Influencer and chef Devon Bussell, who goes by the online moniker Chef Dee, has recently been arrested. According to his arrest records found on St. Joseph County's Inmate Search Database, U.S. Marshals arrested the 31-year-old last week in Indiana.

In an Instagram post, user Ty (user @tyreaktoldyou) pointed out that since Chef Dee's arrest, many have speculated that it stemmed from running a Ponzi scheme involving loans, credit cards, and checks. Citing Bussell's "court records," Ty claimed the rumors were false.

Here is a repost of @tyreaktoldyou's breakdown by IG user @its_onsite:

A quick search for the 31-year-old's indictment on Pacer Monitor revealed he, along with co-defendant Quaesan Herring, was indicted by a grand jury in a court filing dated April 4, 2025.

Per the indictment, the two men were facing two counts related to possession of methamphetamine, a.k.a. meth (conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute). It alleged that the scheme began at an "unknown" date and continued until February 19, 2025. Further, it primarily occurred within the "Central District of California."

Per Devon Bussell's arrest records, he is being held without bail at a jail in St. Joseph County, awaiting extradition to California.

Devon Bussell launched a food truck business called Monsterr Meals in January 2022

According to The Famous People, Devon Bussell was born in April 1995 in Chicago, Illinois. He attended the Moraine Valley Community College, building a foundation in both business and cooking.

Bussell rose to fame on Instagram sharing content surrounding lifestyle, travel, and cooking on his account @chefdeemonsterr since February 2012. He boasts a following of over 234,000. According to the outlet, he founded a successful catering company, Supreme Events Productions. One of the brand's high-profile clients included rapper Mary J. Blige.

In January 2022, Devon Bussell launched a food truck business based in Los Angeles called Monsterr Meals. It started in Los Angeles with a bunch of revolving locations across the city. By May 2022, the brand set up a truck in Houston, Texas. Devon frequently offered his followers a chance to win a fine dining experience (10 guests) through a raffle.

The chef also starred in Zeus Network's reality series Bad Boys, which documents interactions between a group of young men living together. Throughout the show, they participate in events involving verbal and physical altercations. Bussell appeared in season 2 of Bad Boys, alongside rappers Orlando Brown and Raz-B.

Devon Bussell is friends with Lemuel Olenn Plummer, the CEO of Zeus Network. He is also a client of the chef at Monsterr Meals. Recently, the 31-year-old began selling seasonings and other merchandise (including aprons, mugs, t-shirts, and beanies) on the online store chefdeemonsterr.com.

Bussell was previously linked with rapper Saucy Santana (real name Rashad Spain), best known for his appearance on Love & Hip Hop: Miami and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. In November 2020, the Instagram account The Shade Room reposted photos reportedly shared by Santana that featured Chef Dee. The screenshot showed his caption, which read:

"Making love in my Chrome Hearts! If he ain't got the bag; ion want NO parts!"

While several gossip accounts shared photos of the pair speculating on their relationship, neither Devon Bussell nor Saucy Santana has confirmed the same.

Chef Dee is currently being held without bail in St. Joseph County, Indiana.

