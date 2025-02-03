Baddies Midwest episode 15 aired on Zeus Network on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The episode featured major developments, including Emma's exit from the show. Natalie Nunn announced that Emma would no longer continue, prompting her to pack her bags and reflect on her time with the cast.

"I'm a bit sad that, you know, I'm leaving. I did make some, like, bonds with some of the girls in the house. It is a bit bittersweet," Emma shared while preparing to leave.

She later added:

"I will never forget this ever. I don't think I should have done anything differently. I am who I am."

Emma revealed that she was leaving at the right time, as her father had an upcoming surgery. The episode also included Natalie putting several cast members on the chopping block, Slim walking out after a heated argument, and Diamond deciding to leave due to a family emergency. New cast members were introduced, while tensions among the OGs continued to rise.

Baddies Midwest: Emma’s farewell conversation with Jazmin and Big Lex

As Emma packed her bags, Jazmin Re’nae expressed her emotions, telling her, "I'm gonna miss you so much." In her confessional, Jazmin called it a "bittersweet moment," acknowledging Emma’s departure. Big Lex also shared her thoughts, saying:

"I really got to know my b*tch, Emma, and I feel like I wish everybody could get to know Emma how I got to know her. So I'm a little upset about it. My b*tch going home."

Meanwhile, Emma shared that her departure came at the right time, as her father had an upcoming surgery. She mentioned that being with her family was her main priority and that she wanted to ensure they were doing well. Despite feeling sad about leaving, she appreciated the experience on Baddies Midwest and was grateful for the opportunity. Jazmin reassured her, saying:

"Family's first, though. You only get one dad."

Emma agreed, emphasizing that she was lucky to have him. In her confessional, she reflected on the experience:

"I do appreciate Jazz and Lex always making sure I'm good, knowing that, you know, I was dealing with shit. Like, I appreciate y'all for sure."

She later added that she had never partied as much before, calling the experience fun but acknowledging her need to focus on her family.

What happened in Baddies Midwest episode 15?

Episode 15 continued the ongoing drama from the previous week. The episode began with Rollie confronting Slim about her responsibilities as an assistant. Slim tried to explain herself, but Rollie grew frustrated as Slim kept talking over her. Slim, in turn, felt taken advantage of since she was not a full cast member.

Amidst the tension in Baddies Midwest, Diamond opened up about a personal crisis. She revealed that her aunt was on her deathbed and that doctors had told her family she would not survive. Overwhelmed by emotions, Diamond said:

"At this point, my emotions are getting the best of me, and I just don't know if I could stay here another day with what I have going on."

Although her castmates supported her, she ultimately decided to leave the show to be with her family.

Following Diamond’s exit, Natalie gathered the cast and put several members on the chopping block. She announced that Emma, Summer, Jaidyn, and Jela were at risk of being sent home, surprising many with Jela’s inclusion. At the same time, Natalie awarded a Baddies Midwest chain to Big Lex, recognizing her contributions to the show.

The next day, Rollie spent time with the new cast members discussing what had happened. Summer expressed frustration with Slim, accusing her of picking fights unnecessarily. However, Akbar and Ivori sympathized with Slim, arguing that the group was unfairly ganging up on her.

Rollie asserted that Slim was on the Baddies Midwest because she had made negative remarks about Rollie’s child. Slim denied the claims and eventually lost her temper, quitting the show. Before leaving, she said:

"You know what? F*ck your stupid as motherf**cking assistant position. I don't give a f*ck."

New episodes of Baddies Midwest air on Sundays on Zeus Network.

