“Don’t know if I can stay -“ Baddies Midwest star Diamond The Body gets emotional talking about her aunt being sick

In the newly released February 3, 2025, episode of Baddies Midwest, one of the cast members, Diamond The Body, revealed that her aunt wasn't well and that she had to leave. While opening up about her aunt's health, Diamond got emotional, and then Biggie and Natalie came to console her.

During her confessional, she said that it was time for her to leave:

"At this point you know, my emotions is getting the best of me, and I just don't know if I can stay here another day with what I have going on. I think it's time for me to just leave."

Baddies Midwest episode 15 titled Baddies of the Corn was released exclusively on The Zeus Network on February 3, 2025. The episode description reads:

Trending

"After two Baddies depart the show, an OG and a newbie have words."

Cast members of this season include Natalie Nunn, Rollie Pollie, Damerlin "Biggie" Baez, Akbar V, Scotlynd "Scotty" Ryan, Tatyana "Tinkaabellaaa" Williams, Jaidyn Alexis, Diamond The Body, Jelaminah "Jela" Lanier, Ahna Mac, Latifa "Tesehki" Malone, and Ivori.

Baddies Midwest star Diamond The Body says she has to leave

On Baddies Midwest episode 15, Diamond The Body opened up to other baddies about her aunt's health. She got emotional when she talked about how her journey on the show was about to conclude, as she had to leave to be there for her family.

Diamond mentioned:

"You know, what people say like, you never know what people are going through. My aunt is sick, it's kind of like a wait-and-see type of thing. My thing was you know, I did want to stay here. And if something happened to her and I didn't get to say her at least bye."

Natalie gave Dimond a hug after she started crying, and other cast members also got emotional. Biggie got teary-eyed, stating she would miss her fellow cast mate. She told the cameras:

"I don't even know how to react, I really don't want her to leave."

Later in the episode, Baddies Midwest star Diamond the Body reflected on her experience on the show. She said that being part of the baddie clan felt like a "family vibe" rather than a "sorority."

Diamond expressed gratitude to her fans and supporters on this journey and mentioned her favorite moments from this season.

For Diamond the Body, one of the main highlights this season was her friendship with Pink. They both used to be "enemies" but now are best friends. The Baddies Midwest cast member said:

"My favorite moments from the season is the bond that me and Pink built. We first came on baddies as enemies and now we're here together as a duo and she's one of the best friends I have ever had. I was really glad to show her what a real friend is supposed to be like."

To see Diamond the Body's journey on the show, viewers can stream the previous episodes exclusively on The Zeus Network. Fans can follow her on her official Instagram account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback