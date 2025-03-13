Who got eliminated in The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode 7? Details explored

The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals aired episode 7 on March 12, 2025, with only eight pairs remaining in the running for $300,000. The remaining pairs are Adam Larson and Steve Meinke, Amber Borzota and Faysal Shafaat, Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano, Da'Vonne Rogers and Shane Landrum, Frank Fox and Sam McGinn, Katie Cooley and Veronica Portillo, Melissa Reeves and Nicole Zanatta, and Nany Gonzalez and Turbo.

In the latest episode, the challengers went through two challenges. In the daily challenge named 'Blow Your Mind,' Veronica and Katie won. Later, in the elimination challenge, Amber and Faysal went up against Nany and Turbo. The challenge was named 'Scratch Off,' in which teams had to take two large coins and scratch off the surface of a game board.

Nany and Turbo won, ultimately resulting in the elimination of Amber and Faysal from The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals.

Amber from The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals discusses her game strategy and elimination

One-half of the recently eliminated pair on The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals, Amber, spoke with Parade in an interview on March 12, 2025. Amber discussed her strategy during the deliberation, where she accused Frank of spreading lies. She explained that she had been observing Frank's behavior for a few days and felt that he was being dishonest with her.

Amber stated that she noticed Frank knew some information about her that he hadn't shared. This made her distrust him and keep her distance. As the game progressed, Amber heard rumors about Frank's actions and felt that he was trying to turn the others against her. She ultimately decided to confront him during the deliberation.

"There was just a lot of things that I peeped and I just saw on him that I was, like, 'I did not see this sooner.' And so I just wanted to call him out on it," said Amber.

Amber also expressed her hurt and disappointment, feeling that people she considered friends had turned against her. She specifically mentioned Frank, Veronica, and Melissa, with whom she had formed alliances or friendships. Amber also explained in the interview how Faysal and she decided to choose Beth and Jonna for the first elimination of the season.

Amber stated that Beth had not approached her to discuss the game beforehand. It wasn't until the last minute, at the elimination, that Amber suggested choosing Beth and Jonna. Amber and Faysal wanted to avoid targeting strong teams early on, as they were working with Devin and Leroy. According to the The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals star, taking out a strong team would have put a target on their backs.

Instead, Amber and Faysal chose Beth and Jonna because they hadn't discussed the game with them. Amber considered it a strategic move, as it didn't involve breaking any promises or alliances. Amber acknowledged that some people might have wanted to see a stronger team compete against another strong team, but she believed their decision was best for their own game.

"So I was trying to work more with the strong teams early on, then kind of turn on them. And Fessy, we both were doing that as a team," stated Amber.

Amber discussed her friendship with Ashley Kelsey, which began on the flight to the show's location. The two kept in touch after the show, speaking every week, and Amber planned to visit Ashley in Boston. Amber considered Ashley Kelsey a close friend outside of the game, along with other contestants like Kellyanne and Corey Lay.

Amber appreciated forming a genuine connection with Ashley Kelsey on The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals, with whom she shared common interests. However, Amber felt hurt when Ashley Kelsey voted for her to go into elimination. Despite understanding the strategic move, Amber was emotional about it, as she valued her friendship with Ashley Kelsey.

The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.

