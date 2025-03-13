The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode 7 recap: Shane targets an alliance member while the sixth pair gets eliminated

The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals aired its latest episode on March 12, 2025, and saw contestants make accusations while trying to figure out who was controlling the game. By the end of the episode, another pair was sent home, making them the sixth pair to leave the show.

Ad

During the episode, Shane targeted an alliance member whom he saw as a threat to his position as well as his friendship with Veronica. The previous episode of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals saw Dario and Ashley win their first jungle challenge while Big T and Corey were eliminated.

The latest season of the show brought together 26 familiar contestants and host TJ Lavin, along with a new twist. The twist paired contestants with past opponents as they compete to win the $300,000 prize.

Ad

Trending

What happened in The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals episode 7?

Ad

After the previous week's house vote in The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals, only eight pairs were left in the running for the $300,000 prize.

Ashley and Dario tried to figure out who had orchestrated their elimination challenge. Several contestants suspected Frank, Amber, or Shane, but it was Katie and Veronica, with help from Frank and Shane, who had planned it.

Katie, Veronica, Frank, and Shane had a secret meeting where Veronica encouraged her allies to target the strongest teams. However, Shane had reservations about this plan, as it would affect his friends Nany and Turbo. Frank collaborated with Katie and Veronica but he wanted to convince them to eliminate Adam and Steve.

Ad

Ad

In the Blow Your Mind challenge on The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals, contestants started at opposite ends of a lane and had to memorize puzzle answer keys. After memorizing the keys, they detonated them and moved to the middle. There, partners used the memorized information to solve a puzzle. The first team to solve the puzzle won the challenge and avoided elimination.

Veronica and Katie took their time and correctly solved the puzzle, securing their first win. Other teams rushed and prioritized speed over accuracy, leading to mistakes. Katie and Veronica wanted to put two strong teams into elimination, but they could only choose one. They needed the rest of the house to vote with them.

Ad

However, Shane had different plans and tried to get votes to send Frank and Sam into elimination. When Veronica found out, she got upset with Nicole and told her that if Nicole and her partner Melissa didn't do what Veronica wanted, they would be put into elimination. Nicole seemed willing to listen to Veronica, but Melissa was not happy with Veronica's behavior.

Ad

Melissa blamed Veronica and Frank for Corey and Big T's elimination the previous week. The house voted to send Amber and Faysal into elimination. Veronica got her desired outcome. Katie and Veronica chose Nany and Turbo to compete against Amber and Faysal in the elimination challenge.

In the Scratch Off challenge on The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals, teams used large coins to scratch off a game board, revealing an image underneath. They then had to recreate the image at a puzzle-solving station as quickly as possible. The first team to complete the puzzle would win the challenge and stay in the game, while the losing team would be eliminated.

Ad

Nany and Turbo won the challenge, and after their victory, Turbo mentioned that he wanted to target the remaining contestants he saw as weak. Nany and Turbo's win resulted in Amber and Faysal getting eliminated, making them the sixth pair sent home on the season.

New episodes of The Challenge All Stars 5: Rivals air every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback