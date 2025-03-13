"She kinda ate"— The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Amber's Brutal confrontation with Frank

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 aka Rivals aired episode 7 this week on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The segment saw Katie Cooley and Veronica Portillo win the daily challenge while Amber Borzotra and Faysal Fessy Shafaat were eliminated.

The eliminated couple were voted into elimination by the rest of the house and had to compete against Nany and Turbo. However, ahead of the challenge, Amber found herself at odds during the house meeting as she confronted Frank for plotting against her and Fessy.

Fans reacted to the confrontation online and praised Amber. One person wrote on X:

"She kinda ate."

"I fear Amber clocked tf out of Frank," a fan commented.

"TJ Lavin is such a sh*tty a** host. Amber just gave us a good confrontational scene & his tired ass had to ruin the momentum by immediately transitioning to the vote & seeming uninterested," a tweet read.

Fans of The Challenge: All Stars season 5 noted that Frank made Amber interesting:

"Frank making Amber of all people get active I will never underestimate you again king!!" a person wrote.

"This episode is SO GOOD. Veronica and Frank are the best casting choices ever and they even cause people like Amber to be interesting! Love this episode," a fan commented.

"It’s been so refreshing watching players like Veronica and Frank this season. Playing #TheChallenge the way it’s actually meant to be played and targeting the strong teams who can beat them rather than just sticking with their “friends.”" a fan commented.

"Why are yall shocked that amber gets active? Yall must not remember this gag," a tweet read.

Fans of The Challenge: All Stars season 5 further said:

"Amber is getting 10s from me this episode I was not expecting her to warm up," a person wrote.

"Amber vs Frank breaks my heart cause I’m such a huge fan of them both. They don’t understand each other is all," a fan commented.

"You're spreading all these lies"— Amber confronts Frank in The Challenge: All Stars season 5 episode 7

In The Challenge: All Stars season 5 episode 7, as the cast got ready to vote someone into elimination, Amber asked TJ Lavin to let her speak. She told him she figured out who was plotting against her and said it was Frank.

The host asked Frank if Amber was correct and The Challenge: All Stars season 5 star said "No." Amber told the cast member she thought they were on the same team. Frank asked her to "stop" and said her claims were "made up."

"No, it's not. I'm putting this out there because I feel like you're spreading all these lies," Amber retaliated.

Frank noted that The Challenge: All Stars Rivals star didn't want to put his "business out there" and Amber said Mel believed the male cast member was the mole and told her about it. She told Frank she believed he was on her side and said she was "really hurt" by his actions.

"I thought you were on our side too," Frank said.

Amber told him to wait for everyone else to see how it would play out. Her partner, Fessy chimed in on the argument and revealed her "biggest weakness." He said she cared too much and got "super emotional." He added that it typically would end up hurting her.

Amber further told Frank he was the "biggest snake" in The Challenge: All Stars season 5 house.

Fans of the MTV reality show commented on Amber and Frank's argument online and praised the female cast member.

Tune in every Wednesday to watch brand new episodes of The Challenge: All Stars Rivals on MTV.

