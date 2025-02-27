“Full circle moment” — The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Frank and Sam’s Daily Challenge win

Episode 5 of The Challenge: All Stars Rivals season 5 was released on February 26. The episode centered around the usual Daily Challenge, elimination arena challenge, and saw Leroy and Devin the season at the end as they lost to Adam Steve, the now four-time elimination arena winners.

Ad

The Daily Challenge, Sundae Funday, tested how well contestants knew their rivals. Wrong answers added nasty ingredients to their milkshakes, which they had to finish to win. While Leroy and Devin led, chaos erupted as some contestants threw up. In the end, Frank and Sam narrowly beat them for the win.

Fans of The Challenge: All Stars season 5 came to X to react to Frank and Sam's Daily Challenge win.

"13 years later, Frank and Sam win the eating challenge! They went from dead last to first place, really like these full circle moments," a fan said.

Ad

Trending

The Tweet above (Image via X/@ChallengeStats)

"NOT FRANK AND SAM WINNING THE DAILY?!?! I'M UP," said another fan.

Ad

"Frank & Sam won ooo OKAYYYY !!! Let’s hope this gets interesting," added a third.

"YESS FRANK AND SAM!! GO SHAKE UP THIS GAME HENS," commented another.

Fans of The Challenge: All Stars praised the team of two for winning the Daily and some even hoped for them to win the challenge.

"Yay Frank & Sam won!! I know the game is FINALLY going to shift for the better," an X user wrote.

Ad

"AND JUST LIKE THAT, FRANK SCREWS YOU OVER! I love it. Play stupid games and you win stupid prizes. Good job Frank," another user wrote.

"My favorite part of #TheChallenge is that I’ve watched the show for so long, I’ve seen the cast throughout their different phases. Sam & Frank’s growth as people & with each other is beautiful to watch. I’m so happy we got them back on our screens!" commented one.

Ad

"Everyone calling Sam and Frank the weakest team and then they win good for them," wrote another.

The teams Frank and Sam chose to put in the elimination arena on The Challenge: All Stars 5 episode 5

Ad

After the Daily Challenge on The Challenge: All Stars episode 5, the teams started to conspire against Leroy and Devin and started to think of putting them into the elimination arena against Adam and Steve. Corey went and told Leroy and Devin, that even Ashley and Dario were in on the plan, which ticked them off because Leroy was good friends with Dario outside the game.

When he confronted Dario, he confirmed that indeed was his decision but he was only doing so because he wanted Adam and Steve out of the game. This broke a fight between Devin and Dario, and both teams disagreed with each other's strategy. At such a time, all eyes were on Frank and Sam's decision.

Ad

Ad

Hand in hand with the rest of the group, Frank and Sam decided to send Leroy and Devin to the elimination arena, against Adam and Steve, who were infamous for their three consecutive arena wins. They won once again, proving their prowess yet again and winning the arena for the fourth time while eliminating Leroy and Devin.

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars season 5 come out on Wednesdays, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback