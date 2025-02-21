The Challenge All Stars' Beth and Jonna's feud explored: Cheating allegations, reconciliation, and more

The reality competition series The Challenge All Stars documented a serious feud between Beth Stolarczyk and Jonna Mannion that began during the third season in 2022. As per ScreenRant, Beth joined the show as a replacement contestant and quickly accused Jonna of having an extramarital affair with her previous partner, MJ Garrett, with whom Jonna had won All Stars 2.

Three years later, producers paired these rivals as teammates for The Challenge All Stars season 5 in 2025, resulting in their early elimination after Beth refused to attempt a heights challenge. Despite Beth apologizing for making public accusations, Jonna maintained that the former tried to damage her reputation and marriage with false claims.

The Challenge All Stars competitors Beth and Jonna became bitter enemies after cheating allegations

Beth Stolarczyk joined The Challenge All Stars 3 as a replacement contestant after several female competitors departed the show. Jemmye had left for family reasons, and two other women exited due to injuries. Beth's arrival was met with mixed reactions from the house.

The tension between Beth and Jonna escalated quickly. According to Beth, she learned from Kellyanne that Jonna had been speaking negatively about her, claiming she had tried to eliminate Kellyanne in a previous season.

During a daily challenge, Beth felt Jonna was specifically trying to get her eliminated. This building frustration led to Beth publicly accusing Jonna of cheating on her husband with MJ Garrett, her partner from All Stars 2. The women eventually faced each other in an elimination challenge.

Before the competition began, Beth claimed the lights went out for thirty minutes, during which MJ allegedly coached Jonna on a strategy to defeat Beth.

Cheating allegations

The foundation for Beth's accusations came from Jonna and MJ's partnership throughout The Challenge All Stars 2. The duo formed a strong working relationship, ultimately leading them to victory as the season's champions.

In an Entertainment Weekly interview published on February 5, 2025, Beth claimed their physical interactions appeared inappropriate for a married woman. She insisted she wasn't the only person who heard rumors about Jonna and MJ's relationship.

"Well, I'm not the only person that heard it. That's what I will tell you. And I mean, also witnessing them, they've got their hands all over each other. Yeah, there were things that, even if it wasn't told to me and other people, you can see it," Beth said.

When confronted about her accusations, The Challenge All Stars contestant maintained she lost her cool but stood by her suspicions.

"I felt like you were a cheater during All Stars 3, and it was upsetting to me," Beth later explained during her apology to Jonna on All Stars: Rivals.

Partnership and reconciliation attempts

The Challenge All Stars star Jonna and Beth (Image via Instagram/@bethsrealworld)

The producers of The Challenge All Stars season 5 paired Beth and Jonna as teammates for the "Rivals" themed competition in 2025. Jonna appeared visibly shocked when she discovered Beth would be her partner. She barely hid her disdain for the woman who had publicly questioned her marriage.

Despite their history, Beth claimed she attempted to make the partnership work. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly following their elimination, she stated:

"I made the best of it. I took responsibility for my actions, but she never took responsibility for her actions."

Beth described having conversations with Jonna about their strengths and weaknesses as competitors and promised they wouldn't go around the house creating targets for themselves. Their team chemistry deteriorated during the second daily challenge, which involved a height component.

Beth, known for her fear of extreme heights, refused to attempt the challenge. Her decision automatically disqualified their team from the competition. The fallout from the failed challenge led to Faysal Shafaat and Amber Borzotra sending Beth and Jonna into the first elimination round of the season.

There, they faced Adam Larson and Steve Meinke in a physical competition. Beth and Jonna lost the elimination and became the first team eliminated from All Stars: Rivals.

Aftermath and current relationship

Following their elimination, Beth and Jonna presented completely different perspectives on their relationship in exit interviews. Beth optimistically suggested they had reconciled and formed a friendship, while Jonna firmly contradicted this claim, expressing she wanted no future contact with Beth.

During their brief time competing together, Beth acknowledged she had lost control of her emotions. Despite this apology, Beth maintained her suspicions while expressing regret for making them public rather than handling the matter privately.

As of 2025, their relationship continues to be strained. Beth has expressed goodwill toward Jonna in interviews but maintains that true reconciliation would require Jonna to acknowledge responsibility for her actions.

The Challenge All Stars season 5 is airing on MTV.

