⁠“Wanted them to win”— The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Leroy and Devin’s elimination

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals has made it to episode 5 of its season 5 on February 26. The episode centered around yet another Daily Challenge, which was won by Frank and Sam, and yet another elimination arena. Adam and Steve were once again sent to the arena, for their fourth elimination arena fight, this time against Leroy and Devin.

Leroy's outside best friend, Dario, conspired against sending Leroy to the elimination arena against Adam and Steve. When the former found out about it, he first refused to believe it, then confronted Dario. When Dario confirmed that he indeed wanted Leroy and Devin to face Adam and Steve, Leroy grew furious and questioned their friendship.

Dario explained that they wanted Adam and Steve, the strong contenders, to finally lose and get out of the game, because they had sent three teams home until now with their strong contention.

When Devin and Leroy faced the two in the arena, they couldn't beat them in the game of 'Over a Barrel.' They went home, as Adam and Steve secured a fourth elimination arena win. Fans of The Challenge: All Stars took to X to react to their eviction.

"OMG!! Leroy and Devin!!! Damn I wanted them to win so f**king bad!" a fan said.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @_itsdannijay)

"Wow Leroy and Devin taken out. Y'all better quit putting Steve and Adam in because it seems like no one can beat them," said another fan.

"The whole season made for Leroy and Devin to win only for them to flop early boot," added a third.

"Adam and Steve survived another elimination challenge plus Dario rightfully checked Devin .. awe Leroy but I'm ok with how tonight's episode went, and again I'm so happy Sam/Frank won the trivia challenge," commented one.

Most fans of The Challenge: All Stars season 5 were saddened by Leroy and Devin's exit, while some even reacted to Frank and Sam's strategy to out them.

"Not Devin and Leroy man smh," an X user wrote.

"I thought Leroy and Devin had a legit shot to win this whole season," another user wrote.

"Nooooooooooooooo d*mn it man another one of my fave (Leroy) gone Devroy (Devin & Leroy)," commented one.

"FRANK THROWING DEVIN & LEROY INTO ELIMINATION!!! He said out with the trash," another wrote.

What happened in the challenges on The Challenge: All Stars Rivals season 5?

In episode 5 of The Challenge: All Stars season 5, the Daily Challenge was called Sundae Funday. The contestants had to answer questions about how well they knew their rival partners. Every wrong answer would add something nasty to their milkshake, which they had to drink up at the end of the questionnaire. The team to finish their milkshake first would win.

Some of the nasty ingredients to be added to the milkshake included ketchup, mayonnaise, vinegar, and durian juice. As soon as their questionnaire was finished, the contestants rushed to drink up their shakes— however, a few seconds later, several of them started to throw up. Leroy and Devin were winning, but Frank and Sam escaped narrowly, bagging the win.

For the elimination arena challenge called Over a Barrel, the team members had to hold a rope that would roll over 18 barrels, slotting them into their designated places. The slotted barrels would become a puzzle and the team to solve it first would win.

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars season 5 are released every Wednesday, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

