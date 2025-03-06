"Wanted to earn her back" - The Challenge All Stars: Rivals' Corey Lay chimes in on improving his relationship with Big T

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episode 5, titled A Star-Holder is Born, premiered on MTV on March 5, 2025. In the elimination arena, Corey Lay and Big T Fazakerley went up against Ashley Kelsey and Dario Medrano. However, they were eliminated after failing to complete the challenge first.

In an interview with Gold Derby published on March 5, Corey Lay reflected on his recent run. He said that when he first found out that he was set to participate in a Rivals season, he wanted to improve his relationship with Big T and Melissa Reeves. He backstabbed the contestants in season 39 of the show.

"I was hoping it was Big T. I knew I hurt her very much by actions. We also continued it through the reunion. I wanted a chance to earn her trust back and show her that despite this horrible thing I did, I actually am a good person an I like you. I just wanted to earn her back into my life," he said.

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals contestant Corey Lay reflects on the recent episode and his elimination

In The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episode 5, Adam and Steve won the featured daily challenge. They selected Corey Lay and Big T for the elimination arena challenge, where they faced Ashley and Dario, who were picked by the house.

In the Stack Attack elimination arena challenge, the two teams first had to collect seven stars while balancing on a wobbly platform before stacking them to secure the win. Corey Lay and Big T fell short in the challenge and were eliminated from the show.

In his interview with Gold Derby, The Challenge All Stars: Rivals contestant Corey Lay reflected on his recent run and elimination. He acknowledged that by the time his team reached the halfway point of the season, several "heavy hitters"—previous champions—had already been eliminated. This made his early exit even more disappointing.

Despite this, Corey remained proud of his performance, stating that he left the show with his head "held pretty high." He described this All Stars season as a "whole other beast," emphasizing the level of the competition.

The Challenge contestant initially didn't know that he was participating for the All Star season as he felt that he wasn't an All Star yet. He stated that it was "late into the process" when he found out that he was set to be on All Stars and recalled went on in his mind.

The contestant recounted how he wondered if he was setting himself up to look bad, but realized that it was an "opportunity" to see what he could do "against some of these legends and old-school players." He added that he wasn't just a part of the show but a fan as well before claiming he was "very honored to be a part of it."

"I was very honored. I still don't know — am I an all star?" he said.

When Corey learned that he was a part of the Rivals season, he wished to use this as an opportunity to fix his relationships with Big T and Melissa Reeves.

Reflecting on the recent episode, the Challenge star shared that he wasn't shocked when the daily challenge winners, Adam and Steve, threw him and Big T into elimination. He said that it was not surprising as there was already friction between the two teams.

He noted that there were a lot of things that weren't shown during the voting segment of the episode. He claimed that some of their fellow contestants were trying to vote him and Big T for the elimination arena challenge. However, they failed to do so as they couldn't get the majority numbers.

"My guard was always up, knowing that Adam and Steve were trying to flip the house on me at every opportunity they could. Prior to that house vote, Adam cornered me and Big T in a room and said, 'If me and Steve get thrown down, just know you guys are next. We're coming for you,'" he added.

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals contestant continued:

"They tried to give us an ultimatum and we were just like, 'F--- you, Adam. Who are you to give us an ultimatum?' O.G.s expect you to play their game just because they've been on the show for so long."

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episodes air every Wednesday on MTV and Paramount+.

