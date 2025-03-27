Who got eliminated in The Masked Singer season 13 episode 7? Details explored

The Masked Singer season 13, episode 7 premiered on FOX on March 26. The episode marked the debut of Group C, where Yorkie, Stud Muffin, Nessie, Cherry Blossom, and Mad Scientist Monster tried to impress the viewers with their Carnival-themed performances.

Cherry Blossom took the stage with a lively performance of Jennifer Lopez's Let's Get Loud. However, she couldn't quite match the impact of the other four contestants and received the fewest audience votes. As a result, she was eliminated and later unmasked as The Full House and Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure.

Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and comedian Casey Wilson joined the judging panel with Nick Cannon as the host.

The Masked Singer star Candace Cameron Bure reflects on her journey on the show

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on March 26, Candace Cameron Bure reflected on performing as Cherry Blossom on the show and her elimination.

Candace shared that her biggest takeaway from the experience was a sense of pride in how she showcased herself. She was proud of herself for giving a good performance. She noted that her performance wasn't as bad as she had thought it would be, and she was okay with that.

"I really did enjoy it, even though I was a ball of nerves on the day, but looking back, had I stayed on the show another week — I was disappointed that I was the first one off in my group — but I feel like I would've enjoyed the second one even more. It's just like all the nerves having come out on the first one," she added.

The Masked Singer season 13 panel failed to correctly guess Cherry Blossom's identity, despite her detailed clue package. Even Robin Thicke was stumped, though she had referred to him as a "close friend" she grew up with in her clue package.

Reflecting on the panel's guesses, Candace stated that if she had advanced another week, they would have figured out her identity. She revealed that she was especially excited for Boy-Band Week and had planned to perform an NSYNC song.

Nevertheless, Candace revealed that her whole Carnival Week clue package was geared towards Robin, who she mentioned was her first crush as a 12-year-old. She even confirmed Robin’s comment after her unmasking, acknowledging that they had briefly dated for a week during their childhood.

The Masked Singer star was pretty confident that Robin would have guessed her identity had she made it to the next episode. If he hadn’t, she joked that she would have playfully called him out for it.

"But yeah, I just can't imagine being on the panel because of the amount of celebrities and athletes and singers. I mean, all the talent that comes through. It's got to be so hard to think of so many different people, aside from all the people that have already been on the show," she added.

When asked about who she wanted to see next to hit The Masked Singer stage, Candace named her Full House cast member John Stamos. She noted that John had been on Broadway before, and she believes that he could definitely give the singing show a shot.

The other person she really wanted to be on the show was Kristin Chenoweth. While she noted that she had a great voice, she believed she'd be guessed immediately.

"I'm definitely glad that I did it. I wish I could have kept the Cherry Blossom costume, honestly. I mean, my takeaway was that I was brave. I was brave to say yes. I was brave to do it. And I'm proud of myself for that very reason. I'll have fond memories. I just wish the memories were a little bit longer," The Masked Singer concluded.

The Masked Singer season 13 episodes premiere every Wednesday on FOX.

