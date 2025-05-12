Who is Kat Izzo? Reality star set to join the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 cast 

Bachelor in Paradise, a reality dating show, is a spinoff of The Bachelor. It takes former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants to a remote Mexican paradise to try out new romantic connections.

Kat Izzo's return to Paradise is a shocking plot twist, as she once left the show engaged. According to Us Weekly, Kat, who starred in season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise and season 27 of The Bachelor, will be in Costa Rica to search for The One in season 10 of the spinoff series.

The ninth season of the show premiered in September 2023. The premise of the dating show revolves around an unbalanced dating pool and its fair share of drama.

In the weekly ceremony, those who do not receive a rose are sent home. After hosting the show for six seasons, Chris Harrison was replaced in 2021 by a succession of alternate hosts. Eventually, Jesse Palmer was chosen to host beginning in 2022.

Kat Izzo's history on Bachelor in Paradise

When fans last saw Kat, she was engaged to John Henry. Days after the December 2023 finale, they announced their split publicly. On December 11, 2023, Kat Izzo and John Henry shared a joint Instagram post announcing their split.

"With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways. Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth, something we looked forward to sharing with you. While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning, we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation,” the post read."

John Henry said, "This is a long story" when appearing on the Almost Famous podcast. The former Bachelor in Paradise star claimed that before looking for love, he made a commitment to devote ten years to his career as a professional diver. However, his engagement to Kat threw his plans for a toss.

The diver opened up on the podcast about how he started to spiral and could not go through with things because they felt difficult for him. This made him continuously question the relationship, even though Kat was great:

“It got to a point where it was just extremely hard for the both of us,” he said.

Kat, meanwhile, took a break from social media. She later talked to Us Weekly about the breakup and how she felt:

“It was emotional for my family and I to watch. I was broken up over the phone out of nowhere, had to watch our engagement and felt so confused because we had broken up, maybe, two weeks before the engagement aired.” She revealed.

Kat said she felt like John's actions showed:

“that men who are so unwilling to take the time to understand themselves and their emotions come off so unempathetic to the other partner."

After Kat and John parted ways, she began dating a man called Zac Cooper. For Kat to be back on Bachelor in Paradise, the couple obviously has broken up, even though they had a hard-launched romance on Instagram in July 2024.

Kat was in Mexico the last time she went to the beaches seeking love. For the 2025 season, the current season 10 production has been moved to Costa Rica. Leslie Fhima, Gary Levingston, Zoe McGrady, Jonathan Johnson, and Hakeem Moulton are the only other cast members confirmed by Us Weekly.

Watch Bachelor in Paradise on July 7 at 8 pm ET, only on ABC.

About the author Kezia Kezia is a 27 year old writer who loves reality TV and sports. Know More