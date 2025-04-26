Who is Kyland Young? Big Brother star diagnosed with Autism slams Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calling the disorder an epidemic 

Kyland Young, a Big Brother season 23 finalist, publicly criticized Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services labeled autism an “epidemic” during an April 16, 2025, press conference. Kyland Young is a reality TV personality diagnosed with autism at age 30 who advocates against harmful stereotypes about neurodivergence.

Ad

Kennedy’s remarks, which claimed autistic individuals “won’t hold jobs, go on dates or pay taxes,” drew sharp backlash from Young, who called them “troublesome” and reflective of widespread misinformation. Kyland Young, now 33, gained recognition on Big Brother for his strategic gameplay as part of the first all-Black alliance, which led to Xavier Prather’s historic win.

After the show, viewers suggested he might be autistic, prompting him to seek a diagnosis. Multiple professionals confirmed his autism in 2022, a revelation he described as “helpful and relieving.” Since then, Young has been using his platform to challenge misconceptions. He has been emphasizing that autism isn’t a limitation but a “different perspective.”

Ad

Trending

Kennedy’s comments, which included plans to “cure” autism by September 2025 and create a national registry, sparked outrage. Kyland Young argued such rhetoric reinforces harmful stereotypes, noting that autism’s spectrum nature defies narrow labels like “high-functioning.” He highlighted the dangers of misinformation from public figures, stating in an interview with PEOPLE:

“Education is important… someone in [Kennedy’s] position has to be careful how they articulate themselves.”

Ad

Kyland Young’s advocacy and the impact of RFK Jr.’s remarks

Ad

Kyland Young’s critique of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. centers on the politician’s framing of autism as a crisis requiring a “cure.” During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Young stressed that Kennedy’s statements perpetuate the false notion that autism is a barrier to living a fulfilling life.

“People think you’re either Rain Man or need constant help,” he said, referencing outdated stereotypes. “The less assistance you need, the longer you go undiagnosed.”

Ad

Before his diagnosis, Kyland Young masked his autistic traits to appear “normal,” a common experience among undiagnosed adults. He explained that societal expectations often deny neurodivergent individuals grace unless they conform. Kennedy’s description of autism as an “epidemic” troubled Young, who noted that increased awareness, not a surge in cases, explains rising diagnosis rates.

“If 2% of 350 million people are autistic, that’s millions,” he said, countering claims that “everyone’s autistic now.”

Ad

Kyland also addressed the practical implications of Kennedy’s rhetoric. By framing autism as a societal burden, he fears it could justify policies that marginalize neurodivergent people. Instead, Young advocates for acceptance, sharing how his diagnosis helped him understand his “particular” nature.

Ad

His podcast, Conversations with Kyland, and social media channels now openly discuss autism, aiming to shift public perception. Parents of autistic children have reached out to Young, thanking him for showcasing autism’s diversity. One family shared that his openness eased fears about their son’s future, proving autism “doesn’t have to be limiting.”

These interactions fuel Kyland Young’s mission to combat stigma, emphasizing that neurodivergence can coexist with success and happiness. As debates over Kennedy’s comments continue, Kyland remains focused on education. He urges authorities to acknowledge autism’s complexity and avoid spreading “limited beliefs.” For him, the path forward lies in embracing differences, not erasing them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anila Ghufran Covering all about Korean entertainment, food trends and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 7+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.



Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.



Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.



Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats. Know More