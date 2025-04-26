Who is Kyland Young? Big Brother star diagnosed with Autism slams Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calling the disorder an epidemic 

Kyland Young, a Big Brother season 23 finalist, publicly criticized Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services labeled autism an “epidemic” during an April 16, 2025, press conference. Kyland Young is a reality TV personality diagnosed with autism at age 30 who advocates against harmful stereotypes about neurodivergence.
Kennedy’s remarks, which claimed autistic individuals “won’t hold jobs, go on dates or pay taxes,” drew sharp backlash from Young, who called them “troublesome” and reflective of widespread misinformation. Kyland Young, now 33, gained recognition on Big Brother for his strategic gameplay as part of the first all-Black alliance, which led to Xavier Prather’s historic win.
After the show, viewers suggested he might be autistic, prompting him to seek a diagnosis. Multiple professionals confirmed his autism in 2022, a revelation he described as “helpful and relieving.” Since then, Young has been using his platform to challenge misconceptions. He has been emphasizing that autism isn’t a limitation but a “different perspective.”
Kennedy’s comments, which included plans to “cure” autism by September 2025 and create a national registry, sparked outrage. Kyland Young argued such rhetoric reinforces harmful stereotypes, noting that autism’s spectrum nature defies narrow labels like “high-functioning.” He highlighted the dangers of misinformation from public figures, stating in an interview with PEOPLE:
“Education is important… someone in [Kennedy’s] position has to be careful how they articulate themselves.”
Kyland Young’s advocacy and the impact of RFK Jr.’s remarks
Kyland Young’s critique of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. centers on the politician’s framing of autism as a crisis requiring a “cure.” During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Young stressed that Kennedy’s statements perpetuate the false notion that autism is a barrier to living a fulfilling life.
“People think you’re either Rain Man or need constant help,” he said, referencing outdated stereotypes. “The less assistance you need, the longer you go undiagnosed.”
Before his diagnosis, Kyland Young masked his autistic traits to appear “normal,” a common experience among undiagnosed adults. He explained that societal expectations often deny neurodivergent individuals grace unless they conform. Kennedy’s description of autism as an “epidemic” troubled Young, who noted that increased awareness, not a surge in cases, explains rising diagnosis rates.
“If 2% of 350 million people are autistic, that’s millions,” he said, countering claims that “everyone’s autistic now.”
Kyland also addressed the practical implications of Kennedy’s rhetoric. By framing autism as a societal burden, he fears it could justify policies that marginalize neurodivergent people. Instead, Young advocates for acceptance, sharing how his diagnosis helped him understand his “particular” nature.
His podcast, Conversations with Kyland, and social media channels now openly discuss autism, aiming to shift public perception. Parents of autistic children have reached out to Young, thanking him for showcasing autism’s diversity. One family shared that his openness eased fears about their son’s future, proving autism “doesn’t have to be limiting.”
These interactions fuel Kyland Young’s mission to combat stigma, emphasizing that neurodivergence can coexist with success and happiness. As debates over Kennedy’s comments continue, Kyland remains focused on education. He urges authorities to acknowledge autism’s complexity and avoid spreading “limited beliefs.” For him, the path forward lies in embracing differences, not erasing them.