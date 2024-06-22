Who would Melinda Berry dump from the Perfect Match villa 'Love Island style'? Details explored

Perfect Match star Melinda Melrose, also known as Melinda Berry, had a rough journey in the show. She first appeared in episode 6, when she went on a blind date with Dated & Related star Chris Hahn.

However, their date did not come to fruition and she was evicted. Melinda reappeared in episode 8, where she accused co-star Harry Jowsey of kissing her. In the finale, it was revealed that Melinda's accusations were correct and that Harry allegedly "gaslit" her and his match, Jessica Vestal into believing he was innocent.

In a video posted on June 21, 2024, by Page Six, Melinda played 'Show the Shot or Take the Shot' and was asked who would be her pick to dump from the Perfect Match villa 'Love Island style.' Due to her strained relationship with Harry, she said if she had to, she would dump him from the villa in 'Love Island style.' Melinda showed Harry's picture and said:

"Oh easy, okay, we're dumping this guy [Harry] from the island because he is just a manipulative liar, compulsive liar, um, wasn't really in it for the right reasons."

Love Island is another reality show where singles choose who to couple up with and are often swapped until they find 'the one.'

What does Melinda think of her Perfect Match co-star Harry Jowsey?

Throughout Perfect Match, Melinda received a lot of backlash for accusing Harry of kissing her. Harry's match, Jessica, refused to believe her and asked if she felt good about herself after alleging Harry. Melinda stood her ground and explained how Harry was "gaslighting" her. She revealed he said he wanted to "put a baby in her."

While Melinda tried to state the facts, Harry refuted the allegations and accused her of wanting "clout." In the Page Six video, Melinda shared her thoughts on Harry's actions and personality throughout the show. She said:

"I have never encountered any rude celebrity besides Harry and I wouldn't call him a celebrity, it's more like f-less, d-list."

Harry allegedly lied several times on the show, especially to his match, Jessica, about his actions and words. Overwhelmed by the reviews on his dating history and his alleged dishonesty, Jessica broke up with him before the finale despite having a soft corner for him.

Her conflict was put to rest when, in the latest episode, he confessed he lied to her and did things he should not have. Once Melinda's claims were revealed true, she exposed Harry even further.

In the video, she said he was "giving clout chaser" since he was not in Perfect Match for the right reasons. In the latest episode of his podcast, Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey, Harry confessed he did allegedly inappropriate things because it was reality TV and numbers mattered despite saying he was in the show to "marry."

When asked in the Page Six video, if Harry was a "gaslighting king," Melinda confirmed and said there were women who dated him and felt betrayed. She said:

"Absolutely. I agree 100%. Example, he gaslit his ex Georgia and then he gaslit me."

Melinda was further asked if Harry addressed the kissing accusation after the cameras stopped rolling or if he privately acknowledged the situation. Melinda said that he had not spoken to her since Perfect Match ended. She revealed:

"Harry has not contacted me at all. Thank god because I have nothing nice to say to him at all."

While calling Chris Hahn the most strategic person in the villa, Melinda stated that Harry was the biggest "f***boy" in the show. She further said that he behaved inappropriately to stay in the limelight.

Due to Harry's alleged untruthfulness and misleading demeanor, Melinda confessed, that her relationship with Jessica was strained. However, she revealed they were on "speaking terms." Melinda said:

"Jess and I are actually on speaking terms. She actually slid into my DMs, not too long ago, and we had a whole, like, girl talk about the situation and we're just both being very emotionally supportive towards each other."

All episodes of Perfect Match season 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.