Who is Memphis Garrett? 'Big Brother' alum arrested over theft of state funds

Memphis Garrett, a former Big Brother contestant and Florida restaurateur, was arrested on Thursday, May 15, 2025, on charges related to the alleged theft of state funds. Garrett, 42, faces a first-degree felony charge for failing to remit over $50,000 in sales taxes collected by his businesses between November 2022 and October 2024.

According to Broward County authorities, he is accused of withholding $55,366.77 in taxes through his LLC, Poke House Lauderdale. He is currently held at a Fort Lauderdale jail on a $15,000 bond, per court documents reviewed by Us Weekly. Memphis Garrett rose to fame as the runner-up on Big Brother 10 in 2008 and returned for Big Brother: All-Stars in 2020.

Outside reality TV, he built a career as an entrepreneur, opening nearly 40 restaurants and nightclubs across Florida, per his website. His arrest comes amid personal challenges, including his March 2024 divorce filing from fellow Big Brother alum Christmas Abbott, whom he married in May 2022.

At the time of their marriage, Garrett told E! News:

"When you find something like that, you don’t ever want to let that go. She is my forever girl."

But later, during their divorce, he told Us Weekly:

“I did not want to have to file for divorce. I was doing everything in my power to work on our marriage."

Abbott requested privacy following the divorce announcement, calling the situation "unfortunate" and emphasizing the need to "focus on [her] family." Garrett's legal and personal struggles have drawn public attention, with his business dealings now under scrutiny.

Details of Memphis Garrett's charges and legal proceedings

Memphis Garrett's arrest centers on allegations that he collected sales taxes from customers at his businesses but failed to submit them to the state of Florida. Authorities claim the unpaid taxes amount to $55,366.77 over a two-year period.

Under Florida law, first-degree felony theft of state funds carries severe penalties, including potential prison time. Garrett's LLC, Poke House Lauderdale, is named in the case, though it's unclear if other ventures are under investigation.

Garrett's attorney has not publicly commented on the charges. However, the reality star's financial troubles coincide with his divorce from Christmas Abbott, which he described as emotionally taxing to Us Weekly in March 2024, saying:

“I only wish the very best in life for her and Loyal [Christmas Abbott's son].”

Abbott, meanwhile, emphasized resolving personal matters privately, stating:

“I believe that matters of this nature should be resolved in a private and respectful manner. I ask for privacy at this time to focus on my family.”

The Big Brother alum's career trajectory adds context to the case. After his 2008 debut on the show, Garrett leveraged his fame into a hospitality empire, branding himself as a nightlife and culinary entrepreneur. His businesses include venues like Memphis Garrett's Sports Theatre and multiple poke bowl restaurants.

The former Big Brother star's arrest marks a pivotal moment in his post-reality TV endeavors, with the court's forthcoming decisions poised to address the allegations tied to his hospitality enterprises. For now, Memphis Garrett remains in custody, with his next court appearance pending.

