Who was Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 star Sara’s date in episode 5: Knowing Akin Fontana 

Episode 5 of The Real Housewives of Dubai came out on Tuesday, July 2, and saw Sara Al Madani going on her second date of the season. In episode 3, she went on a double date with her friend Taleen, her husband Raffi, and their friend Daniel. So, fans were curious to see her second attempt at finding love.

Episode 5 of The Real Housewives of Dubai saw Sara and her seven-year-old son Makhtoum go out with Akin Fontana, her new date. She introduced him as a "friend" and said he wasn't her boyfriend yet.

Akin Fontana is a certified personal trainer and model who divides his time between New York, Germany, and Dubai.

More about The Real Housewives of Dubai star Sara Al Madani's date, Akin Fontana

According to his LinkedIn profile, Akin Fontana attended the German University of Prevention and Health Management and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sports Economics. This was from March 2013 to September 2016, after which he started working as a personal trainer.

He has been a personal trainer ever since and has more than seven years of experience in the field. The company he works for is called ELEMENTS Fitness & Wellness and is located in Frankfurt, Germany.

Apart from his personal training work, Akin is also a registered model. He is registered with three different modeling agencies in New York, Germany, and Dubai, the links to which are available in his Instagram bio. His bio also has a link to his Modelwerk page, which has his extensive portfolio, vitals, and contact information.

His Instagram profile is filled with pictures of his modeling assignments and some pictures of him enjoying his free time in Dubai. His story highlights have aesthetic pictures of his favorite spots in and around Dubai.

From his time on The Real Housewives of Dubai, fans know that Akin does streetwear modeling in particular and has a German mom. He is also working on moving to Dubai permanently.

What happened between Akin Fontana and Sara Al Madani on The Real Housewives of Dubai?

When Sara and her son Makhtoum went on a date with Akin, she introduced him as a friend. She said he wasn't her boyfriend yet because she was taking her time to get to know him. She said that was because she wasn't looking to have fun and that intimacy was a sacred thing for her.

"I'm old school. I'd get to know him, introduce him to the family, and then I want to get married. I'm not looking to date for fun," she said.

She also said he was Muslim, so he understood her traditions and culture well. She told her friends she plans to wait a few months before introducing him to her parents. Later in episode 5, Sara took him to meet her friends from The Real Housewives of Dubai, and the ladies interrogated him.

When Sara was on a double date with Taleen, her husband, and their friend, Daniel, she revealed that her partner's belief in aliens was very important to her. During Akin's meeting with her friends, it was revealed that he believed in aliens, which became another plus for Sara.

Akin also babysat Makhtoum the day before and took him to five gas stations just to get a slushie, according to what Makhtoum told her. He approved of Akin and even asked Sara when he would be his father.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 drop on Tuesdays on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

