Who remained single after Temptation Island season 9? Details explored

Temptation Island season 9 released all its ten episodes on March 12, 2025, on Netflix. Filmed in Hawaii, the season featured four couples and 28 singles participating in the relationship experiment. Couples lived separately, each surrounded by a group of tempters and temptresses.

Throughout the process, participants engaged in various activities and dates to assess their relationships. By the end of the season, some couples stayed together, while others decided to separate.

Among the Temptation Island participants, Kay, Danny, and Natalie remained single after the show and moved forward with their respective experiences from the island.

Temptation Island season 9 participants: Natalie, Kay, and Danny talk about their experience

1) Natalie

Speaking with Tudum by Netflix on March 19, 2025, Natalie mentioned she hadn't expected that her relationship with Grant would endure beyond the show. But when he asked her to join him on a work trip, they hung out some more, and she enjoyed herself, confessing that it ended up being "the best time" and something she hadn't envisioned.

During their time together on Temptation Island, Grant made an effort to pursue an exclusive relationship. While describing this moment, Natalie told Tudum:

"He chased me down in the airport and made it this whole extravagant thing... and was like, ‘I want to dive into this with you. Let’s be exclusive.’"

However, shortly afterward, Grant resumed his relationship with Ashley. She acknowledged that she had anticipated this outcome, stating that she "kind of expected" it since he was "so back and forth."

Despite receiving multiple messages from Grant, Natalie chose to move on without maintaining contact. "I haven’t even shed a tear over this," she stated. She expressed that she preferred not to reconnect with him, saying:

"I think it’s just better that we don’t ever talk again."

2) Kay

Kay, one of the Temptresses, formed a connection with Tyler during the show. However, after their final overnight date, she stated that they would not pursue a relationship. She explained that she wanted Tyler to "experience single life instead of jumping right into another relationship."

Despite their connection, she believed the environment played a role in their dynamic. She told Tudum:

"We were put in such a romantic setting. That’s why it became romantic."

After the show, Kay briefly reconnected with an ex-boyfriend before exploring a new, casual relationship. Reflecting on her experience, she noted that Temptation Island helped her become more "intentional" about choosing a partner.

"Moving forward, it’s going to take a lot more to get me invested in a relationship," she explained.

She also emphasized the importance of being fully present when getting to know someone, highlighting how the absence of phones allowed for deep conversations.

3) Danny

Danny, one of the Tempters, left the island with Ashley, but their relationship did not continue. He acknowledged that while they did not date after the show, they remained friends.

"We ended up gaining a pretty cool story and connection, and we’re still really good friends," he told Tudum.

After returning home, Danny started a demanding job in direct sales and focused on completing his education. Due to his responsibilities, dating was not a priority. The Temptation Island star described his perspective on relationships, saying:

"It’s just ultimately up to timing. When the right girl does come around, at the right time in my life and the right time in her life, I think that’s when it’ll be possible to start dating."

He also reflected on his show experience, emphasizing that "doing things outside the box" can help "bring people together" and strengthen connections.

Temptation Island is available to stream on Netflix.

