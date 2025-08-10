Who is the richest vet on The Challenge: Net worths explored

MTV’s long-running competition series The Challenge has returned for its 41st season, Vets and Threats. The season brings together veteran players and fresh-faced newcomers from shows like Survivor, The Amazing Race, Cheer, Too Hot to Handle, Canada’s Ultimate Challenge, Love Island, and Big Brother.The veterans in the cast include household names for longtime fans of the franchise, such as seven-time champion Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, five-time winner Chris “CT” Tamburello, two-time champion Cara Maria Sorbello, and two-time winner Ashley Mitchell.The season began with teams forming quickly, followed by an immediate challenge that set the tone for a competitive and unpredictable season ahead.Of the returning veterans, Johnny Bananas leads in overall Challenge career winnings, but Chris “CT” Tamburello leads in overall net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johnny Bananas has a net worth of $200,000, while CT Tamburello has a net worth of $800,000.Net worth of the richest vet on The Challenge: CT Tamburello View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to Celebrity Net Worth, CT Tamburello has a net worth of $800,000. His career winnings total $1,124,750, placing him just behind Johnny Bananas in all-time competition earnings.CT made his MTV debut on The Real World: Paris in 2003 before transitioning into The Challenge, where he became a fan favorite for his mix of athletic dominance and evolving social game. While it took him nine seasons to claim his first win on Rivals II, he went on to win Invasion of the Champions, Double Agents, and Spies, Lies &amp; Allies, with his largest prizes coming from the latter two seasons at $450,000 and $400,000, respectively.He has also participated in Champs vs. Stars, winning two seasons and raising $112,950 for charity. CT remains one of the most respected and decorated veterans in the history of the franchise.Johnny Bananas' net worth and winnings2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet - Source: Getty The Challenge XXX: Ultimate Fan Experience - Source: Getty Enter captionJohnny Bananas has earned a total of $1,277,720 in Challenge prize money over his career, making him the highest-earning veteran in the season 41 cast. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his personal net worth is $200,000.Johnny first appeared on MTV in The Real World: Key West before becoming a fixture on The Challenge. He has competed in more than 20 seasons, winning seven titles: The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents, Rivals III, and Total Madness. His largest single payday came from Total Madness in 2020, where he won $500,000.His real-life finances also reflect his media career. While his reported net worth is $200,000, his total lifetime Challenge prize money stands at over $1.27 million, with smaller amounts raised for charity through MTV’s celebrity competition specials.Ashley Mitchell and Cara Maria Sorbello’s winningsCara Maria Sorbello is a 2-time Challenge championAshley Mitchell’s total Challenge winnings stand at $1,121,250. While her personal net worth is not publicly documented, the bulk of her earnings came from her infamous victory on Final Reckoning, where she claimed the full $1,000,000 prize after choosing to keep the money rather than split it with her partner.She first appeared on The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions, where she won $121,250. Though she has fewer overall wins than Bananas or CT, her bold gameplay and memorable television moments have made her one of the most talked-about players in recent years.Cara Maria Sorbello is a two-time Challenge champion with $627,250 in total winnings. Her career includes eight final appearances and notable wins on Battle of the Bloodlines and Vendettas, the latter awarding her $378,750.She also won MTV’s Champs vs. Pros, raising $55,000 for charity. While she trails behind Bananas, CT, and Mitchell in total prize money, her consistent performance and longevity in the game have made her one of the most accomplished female competitors in the franchise’s history.Watch these vets on The Challenge: Vets and Threats every Wednesday on MTV at 8pm ET.