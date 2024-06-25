Who is Ryan Serhant from Owning Manhattan? Family, net worth, and career explored

Ryan Serhant is a prominent real estate broker, television personality, and author known for his dynamic presence in the real estate industry and on television. Born on July 2, 1984, in Houston, Texas, the 39-year-old has made a name for himself over the years.

He is best known for his role on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York, which catapulted him into the spotlight as one of the top real estate brokers in the country. As of 2024, his net worth stands at $40 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Ryan Serhant is married to Emilia Bechrakis, a lawyer and fellow television personality. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed a daughter named Zena into their lives in 2019.

Serhant’s latest venture, the Netflix series Owning Manhattan, is one of the many adventures that he has taken over the years. On June 28, viewers will get a glimpse into his real estate firm SERHANT, and into the lives of the agents working under him.

A look into Ryan Serhant's career in real estate

Ryan Serhant began his career in the world of real estate in 2008. According to his LinkedIn page, he joined Nest Seekers International as an Associate Broker in 2008 and worked there for almost 12 years before he went on to become one of the top brokers in New York City.

In 2012, Ryan's career took a significant leap forward when he was cast in Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York and simultaneously launched a brokerage group named Serhant Team that had more than 60 employees in New York City, Miami, New Jersey, Los Angeles, and the Hamptons.

In 2020, Ryan launched the real estate firm SERHANT., which has since expanded to seven states, and grown its agent and employee roster to over 500 people across 19 states. The company secured the number six spot on The Real Deal’s list of Top Residential Brokerages for 2022. The description of the company on its website reads:

"A structure that empowers instead of extinguishes the unique potential in each of us. A collection of like minds that understand the potential of technology and building lasting connections. A Brokerage 3.0 that makes no apologies for making the old guard uncomfortable."

Throughout his career, Ryan Serhant has achieved various accolades as he has closed more than $8 billion in sales, consistently ranking among the top real estate agents in the United States.

Ryan's other projects

Ryan Serhant's television career extends beyond Million Dollar Listing New York. He has appeared in several other shows, including Sell It Like Serhant, where he helped struggling salespeople improve their skills/

His latest project, Owning Manhattan, will premiere on Netflix on June 28. It follows Serhant as he navigates the competitive New York real estate market. The show also sheds light on his team of agents as they face intense competition to secure the city’s most exclusive luxury listings over the course of eight episodes.

In addition to his television appearances, Serhant is also a successful author. He has written two best-selling books, Sell It Like Serhant: How to Sell More, Earn More, and Become the Ultimate Sales Machine and Big Money Energy: How to Rule at Work, Dominate at Life, and Make Millions, where he shares insights and strategies from his career.

Ryan's books have been praised for their practical advice and motivational content. Sell It Like Serhant became a best-seller on the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Los Angeles Times book lists.

Ryan Serhant is a multifaceted individual who has made significant contributions to the worlds of real estate, television, and literature. With his latest show, Owning Manhattan, Serhant continues to captivate the audience and inspire aspiring real estate professionals around the world.

Owning Manhattan will premiere on June 28 exclusively on Netflix.