Perfect Match season 2: Which couples are still together? Explored

Perfect Match season 2 came to a thrilling conclusion on June 21 as many unexpected twists were revealed to the fans. Five couples stood together till the end from which the winner of Perfect Match season 2 was chosen.

The five couples were Alara Taneri and Stevan Ditter, Tolú Ekundare and Chris Hahn, Micah Lussier and Kaz Bishop, Elys Hutchinson and Bryton Constantin, and Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones. Sadly for the fans of the show, none of the couples are still together.

25 contestants started the show, hosted by Nick Lachey, among which Jessica Vestal and Harry Jowsey ended their pairing just before the finale. All the eliminated contestants came back for the finale to cast their votes for the Perfect Match season 2 winner.

The remaining couples were allowed to say a few words and cast their votes, just not for themselves. Eventually, Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones won by a single vote and won an all-expense-paid vacation to any place of their choosing.

The couples of Perfect Match season 2

1) Alara Taneri and Stevan Ditter

Alara Taneri and Stevan Ditter of Perfect Match season 2 (Image via Instagram/@alarataneri and @stevanditter)

One of the couples who were expected to take the winning crown by the fans, Alara and Stevan ended up not winning the show. Before appearing in Perfect Match season 2, both Alara and Stevan appeared in different dating reality shows. Alara ended up with Keiran Bishop in Dated and Related, while Stevan left the Too Hot To Handle set single.

The couple matched up early in the show and was often seen advising other couples and singles in the show. Alara and Stevan never had any arguments until episode 10, when Stevan seemed eager to play the game Spin The Bottle with other female contestants. Eventually, they overcame their differences and enjoyed a poolside date to end their journey on the show.

As reported by People on June 21, Alara and Stevan are not together anymore and have gone their separate ways.

2) Tolú Ekundare and Chris Hahn

Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare of Perfect Match season 2 (Image via Instagram/@chrishahnofficial/@toluekundare)

Many doubted the couple's genuineness when they ended up together as there was no footage shown signaling such an event. The unlikely couple of Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare explained they started developing feelings for one another when they used to meet in the kitchen after the shoot.

The friendship turned into something stronger when Chris asked Tolú out just when he was about to get eliminated. During the finale of Perfect Match season 2, they even won their compatibility challenge and decided to send the eventual winners, Christine and Nigel on a date together.

The couple persevered till the end, but as per the report by People on June 21, Chris and Tolú are not together anymore. In this regard, Tolú stated:

"I went in genuinely hoping to find love and establish a genuine connection. And it didn't pan out that way romantically for me."

3) Micah Lussier and Kaz Bishop

Kaz Bishop and Micah Lussier of Perfect Match season 2 (Image via Instagram/@kazbishop_ and @micah.lussier)

Micah was often left frustrated by her partner, Kaz as their relationship had the most ups and downs amongst the couples in the show. The authenticity of their connection was often questioned as Kaz flirted openly with various female contestants.

In episode 9 of Perfect Match season 2, Kaz opted to go with Christine over Micah, which upset her greatly. She confided in Izzy as a friend but confessed she still had feelings for Kaz. Later when Christine was sent on a date with Nigel, Kaz asked Micah to get back with him, claiming he would be happy to go back home if she didn't agree.

Even though they didn't win the show, Micah stood beside Kaz through thick and thin. After the show ended, the relationship between them ended as well and as per the report by People, the couple is not together anymore.

Micah claimed that they were not the right people for each other and Kaz was not in the right space to be in a relationship.

4) Elys Hutchinson and Bryton Constantin

Bryton Constantin and Elys Hutchinson of Perfect Match Season 2 (Image via Instagram/@brytonconstantin/@elys_hutchinson)

Elys and Bryton paired up together in episode 9 of Perfect Match season 2, prior to which Elys was paired up with Justin Assad. Elys abruptly broke things off with Justin and decided to pursue Bryton. Assad was also not present in the final voting ceremony to which the host Nick Lachey exclaimed, "he will be missed."

Despite their fun connection in the last episode, they didn't win the show and according to June 21 reports by People, the couple ended their relationship soon after.

5) Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones

Nigel Jones and Christine Obanor of Perfect Match season 2(Images via Instagram/@nigeleuro_/@christineobanor)

Just like Elys and Bryton, Christine and Nigel paired up by episode 10 of Perfect Match season 2, which is much later in the game. Christine claimed that she was interested in Nigel even before the filming of the show took place when they met in New York.

In the finale, when Christine was paired up with Kaz, she was sent on a blind date with Nigel. The two gelled quite well and decided to choose each other when Kaz went back to Micah.

Nigel and Christine eventually won and took the prize of an all-expenses-paid vacation. According to a report by People, the couple flew to Thailand to enjoy their vacation. Despite the rollercoaster ride they went through during the show, the couple has broken up and is not together anymore.

Perfect Match season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.