Perfect Match finale: Who were sent on dates after the last boardroom?

The finale of Perfect Match was released on Friday, June 21, 2024. Before the finale, there was the final boardroom meeting. After winning the final compatibility challenge, Tolu and Chris were assigned to pick contestants for the last dates before the Perfect Match finale. They were excited about choosing the contestants and setting up the dates.

Right before the Perfect Match finale, there were four contestants: Jessica, Nigel, Trevor, and Brittan. Tolu and Chris were supposed to pick two of them. After Nick explained the situation, they had the power to bring back any two of these singles, and they could be set up with any of the housemates.

After considering various aspects and dynamics among the current couples, Tolu and Chris finally agreed and decided. For the Perfect Match finale dates, they set up Christine and Izzy for the blind dates with Nigel and Jessica, respectively.

Perfect Match finale: Dates after the last boardroom

Stills from Perfect Match finale: Jessica and Izzy (Image via Netflix)

Jessica and Izzy

After Tolu and Chris set up Izzy with Jessica, both were excited about the date. Izzy shared in the confessional:

"I’m definitely attracted to Jessica. I mean, its not a bad view, you know, to have on a date, I’ll tell you that."

Meanwhile, Jessica thought:

"Izzy does have a vibe about him that makes me feel really comfortable. And he was super respectful, which, like, goes a really long way with me."

Their date took place at the Ariel Yoga class, where the instructor taught them various positions. However, Izzy was not totally comfortable because he was sweating too much due to the excess body workout during the Ariel Yoga class.

Later, they were given poses to perform together. They also talked about a few things and about each other and their choices during the date.

Christine and Nigel

Stills from Perfect Match finale: Christine and Nigel (Image via Netflix)

After seeing Christine for the date, Nigel was quite happy and excited. His initial reaction in the confessional was:

"Oh my God. Thank God. I can’t believe it. Christine is looking good. We had a lot of chemistry, a lot of heat, and I’m gonna sweep her off her feet for sure."

On the other hand, Christine was happy and enjoyed being matched with Nigel. In a confessional, she shared that she liked Nigel way before Perfect Match. While discussing, Christine revealed:

"Although I kissed Nigel at the mixer, I did have my eyes on him even prior to Perfect Match. I saw him in New York, but it wasn’t really, like, intimate. It was a group of us came out, but kind of laid low ‘cause I couldn’t tell his vibe. He has a nice smile, some abs, big, nice arms. I’m excited to see what the missed opportunity was and get to know him better."

Their date was set up in a sound bath. The instructor asked whether either had experience with sound bowls, but neither had that experience. They sat there and enjoyed the sound bath. They had a lot of time to talk about everything. They enjoyed the aesthetics and ease of their surroundings.

Nigel expressed:

"I just wanted to let you know, like, if we do wanna pursue each other, I’m 100% serious about it. I feel like we vibe of each other, and I love talking to you."

However, Christine shared in the confessional:

"I feel like Nigel and Kaz are, like, at a tie. I feel like they’re so different, which is why I do wanna dig more into each of them. We’re gonna see if the boxes that Nigel checks off outweigh everything that Kaz has."

Both of the dates on the Perfect Match finale episode between Jessica-Izzy and Christine-Nigel went great. They enjoyed their time together.

Viewers can stream all episodes of Perfect Match season 2 on Netflix.