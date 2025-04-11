Who is Southern charm star Craig Conover's rumored girlfriend Natalie Buffett? Details explored

In March 2025, Southern Charm star Craig Conover appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. He shared that he was “very happy” and was dating someone. While he did not disclose the identity of the person, a source told Us Weekly in April that the person he is seeing is Natalie Buffett.

“They are taking things slow and it’s still pretty new, but Craig is all in,” the source said.

Natalie Buffett is a 27-year-old model and social media influencer who previously dated NFL quarterback Dak Prescott and MLB pitcher Jack Flaherty. Originally from Texas, Natalie splits her time between New York and Florida, frequently travelling for work.

Craig and Natalie’s connection dates back to a brief fling in 2019, which the insider described as “not good timing.” They reconnected in February 2025 through mutual friends and have since been spending time in both Charleston and New York City.

The source also noted that Conover “wasn’t in a spot to date anyone seriously” when they first reconnected, but “loved reconnecting with her.”

Southern Charm star Craig Conover and Natalie Buffett reportedly had a brief “fling” back in 2019, according to Us Weekly. The source mentioned that, at the time, the timing wasn’t right for either of them, but they remained on good terms.

“Craig and Natalie met years ago and had a fling. It ended quickly and wasn’t good timing,” a source revealed.

However, they reconnected in February 2025, which appears to have led to something more serious. Craig and Natalie are said to have been seeing each other regularly in Charleston and New York City.

Buffett, who travels often, is based in Texas but spends time in Florida and New York, aligning with Conover’s bicoastal lifestyle. During his March appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Craig spoke about this connection,

“I’ve been reminded that the universe works in crazy ways, and everything happens for a reason,” he shared.

Paige DeSorbo opens up about her breakup with Craig Conover

Southern Charm star Craig Conover was in a long-term relationship with Summer House star Paige DeSorbo before reportedly getting back together with Buffett. For three years, they were together after meeting on the set of Winter House in 2021.

In the April 9, 2025, episode of Summer House, Paige DeSorbo told Ciara Miller the truth about the problems she was having with Craig Conover before they broke up. Reflecting on past conflicts,

“I feel like I’m being gaslit into things that I need to compromise on,” Paige said.

She also discussed the long-distance challenges and feeling unsupported, expressing doubts about their future. While Paige acknowledged her love for Craig, she admitted being conflicted.

In the episode, she spoke about her relationship with Craig shortly before their split in late 2024 after three years of dating.

Buffett and Conover spent New Year’s Eve in nearby ski towns, Craig in Aspen, and Natalie in Vail, which led to speculation even before their sightings together.

