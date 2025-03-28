“Made up storyline“—Southern Charm fans react to Brett’s phone call with JT being discussed at the reunion

Southern Charm season 10 released a new episode on March 27, 2025. Episode 16 was part one of the reunion and featured its cast members discussing the past season and settling scores. It saw Craig giving details of his breakup with Paige, Venita alleging that JT lied about having a girlfriend, and Madison clarifying her FaceTime call with JT.

Ad

Earlier in the season, JT told some of his cast members that Madison and her husband Brett had video-called him together, asking about accounts of Madison's Dominican Republic group trip with her Southern Charm cast members. JT implied that Brett was doubtful about Madison's hangout with JT and that was the reason for his call.

In the reunion episode, while Madison clarified that Brett wasn't jealous or doubtful about anything, JT shared that Brett interrogated him on the call. He was reluctant to reveal the questions that Brett had asked, but eventually said he asked him where they were, where they went, who came along, and more.

Ad

Trending

Fans of Southern Charm reacted to this conversation on X.

"If you watch #SouthernCharm for reality, you're doing it wrong, it's all fake and that's what's fun, there was no weird call with Madison and JT, it's a made up storyline, JT keeps laughing," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Unpopular opinion. I think the group maximized JT's comments for storylines. Madison's reaction was over the top. As many times as Craig has lied, I do not belive that JT called Miss Patricia a b**ch. Shep was there and did not hear JT saying it," said another.

"I'm sorry, but JT is telling the truth about the Facetime. Madison is WAY too defensive… also Venita is SO mad at JT. Wtf is happening," added a third.

Ad

"JT is really slippery. Won't give a straight answer to multiple questions. Acting like he is protecting Madison, and Venita is his manipulation. Just answer the questions!" commented one.

Other viewers of Southern Charm believed that Madison was lying by implying that she and Brett had called JT without any motive.

"Madison is dead wrong for being mad at JT. She and her husband calling him about a cast trip is weird. He didn’t lie or exaggerate. Most of the cast owes him an apology," an X user wrote.

Ad

"I am sorry I DO NOT BELIEVE MADISON!! Her husband wasn't worried about JT; he was asking JT about it so he could make sure Austen wasn't around and JT felt weird and didn't catch on; it wasn't about him," another user wrote.

"JT is just annoying. He loves to meddle in everybody’s relationship, now he’s acting like he’s uncomfortable over Madison’s husband," commented one.

Ad

"Madison used JT as backup over the phone so her husband wouldn’t be upset with how he perceived the night unfolded. I don’t like JT, but it’s clear that’s what happened, and she’s trying to walk it back," said another.

The detailed conversation between Madison and JT on Southern Charm season 10 reunion

Ad

The Southern Charm reunion host, Andy, brought up what JT had told the male cast members of the show. The scene flashed back to the time when JT mentioned to others that Brett got "weird" as Madison borrowed his striped shirt.

JT then explained that Madison was his friend, and then when he received a phone call from her and her husband, asking serious questions, it made him feel uncomfortable. Madison said there was no anger in those calls, they were just laughing when they made the call. She asked that if they were friends, as JT said, then why didn't JT go to her instead of telling other castmates about the call.

Ad

JT responded that it was supposed to be a routine call, but they asked him questions related to their whereabouts—who accompanied them on the beach and if they were in the room, then who was there. He stated that he only told the boys because he felt awkward.

New episodes of Southern Charm season 11 come out on Thursdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback