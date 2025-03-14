"Doing him DIRTY" — Southern Charm fans react to Ryan claiming JT made a shocking remark about Venita

Southern Charm season 10's episode 14 was released on March 13, 2025. The segment saw Ryan call Venita and claim that JT "verbatim" told his barber, who was the same as Ryan's, that Venita was just some girl, trying to stir chaos between him and his partner. He also indicated that the comment was racially inclined.

Venita, while on a phone call with Leva, expressed his distress, unable to decide which side to believe. While she assumed JT would never make such a remark, she also could not distrust Ryan since he did not have a reason to lie. After learning about the matter, Leva reached out to JT to hear his side of the story and gain some clarification on the matter.

JT was surprised to hear Ryan's allegation. He immediately dismissed it and called his barber before Leva to prove he had not made that comment. Only after the barber confirmed that the allegations were untrue and words were misconstrued did JT call Venita to express his disappointment with Ryan.

Southern Charm fans commented on the allegations regarding JT on X. While many supported him, others criticized Ryan and the rest of the cast, who tried to paint a negative picture of him.

"I am not a JT fan or defender by any means but this group is doing him DIRTY. Why are they coming for him so hard? What is going on that we don’t know about?" a fan wrote.

"JT can be a lot of things but I don’t think his parents brought him up to act the way people are saying he is," another fan commented.

"JT potentially referencing Venita as “some black girl” who’s coming onto him is INSULTING Ryan better not be lying about that," a netizen tweeted.

Many Southern Charm fans sided with JT, convinced that he was not in the wrong.

"This season is out to ruin JT's reputation," a user reacted.

"I agree with JT. Hell no would I surround myself with people who clearly do not like me," a person commented.

"This all feels like an orchestrated attack to villainize JT and I’m sick of it! Bravo, I want an internal investigation NOW!" another fan wrote.

"JT needs to light ryan’s a** up because it seems like he was looking for a moment," one user posted.

Other Southern Charm fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"No wonder JT left early in the season- these people did him wrong," a person reacted.

"I HATEEEEEEE when they try to self produce. People can say whatever about JT, but it’s clear they all decided to run him off the show," another netizen commented.

"That's a big allegation" — Southern Charm alum JT reacts to Ryan's claim

In one of the segments of the Southern Charm episode, Leva sat down with JT and informed him about what Ryan had told Venita. JT dismissed the allegation, claiming he would never make such a comment about anyone. When Leva added that Venita felt "used," JT said he was sorry she felt that way.

"This is yet another time where words are being put in my mouth. I have nothing but respect for Venita," JT said.

While talking to the Southern Charm cameras, he expressed it was "ugly" and "sinister" to accuse him of something behind his back. He added he would never see the barber or Ryan again, saying he was "tired" of the friend group that constantly tried to malign his name.

When Leva insisted JT call the barber to get to the bottom of the matter, he did. When he asked the barber if he had used those words, he said:

"No. When you were getting your haircut from me I was asking what was going on with the show, and you had said that there's a interest with a cute black girl on the show, Venita. That was really the gist of it, I mean, there wasn't really much context else around that."

He then continued:

"You know, I may have said it because I wasn't articulate, you know?"

The barber then apologized for the situation and ended the call. Leva thanked JT for the clarification, saying it was "a lot." During a confessional, the Southern Charm male cast member said Venita was not "some girl" but someone he cared about "deeply."

He added that he always had to try and navigate "tricky situations" in the friend group.

"That's a big allegation. That's a really big accusation by Ryan. What did I do to this guy? That's a motherf***er," he said.

Southern Charm airs new episodes every Thursday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

