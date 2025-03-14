"Thank God"—Southern Charm fans react to Madison revealing that Brett is cancer-free

Southern Charm season 10, episode 14, was released on March 13, 2025. The episode centered on Venita's feud with JT which happened after Leva told her that JT said Venita was after him. Fans also saw Shep telling his dad about his breakup with Sienna. Elsewhere, Madison sat down with her mom and shared that her husband, Brett, was finally declared cancer-free.

The previous episodes covered Madison and Brett's journey after his cancer diagnosis. After he had undergone chemotherapy, one of the other episodes saw him revealing to Madison that the doctors had spotted a dot on his kidney. The couple had been tense since then, and so were the viewers who eagerly waited for the test results to come out.

In episode 14, Madison said to her mom that the test results were out. There wasn't anything to be scared of. She also stated that since Brett was now cancer-free, they were planning to have children.

Fans of Southern Charm reacted to this positive news on X.

"Thank God Brett is ok!" a fan said.

"Good news on #SouthernCharm that Brett (Madison’s hubby) is free from cancer. They seem like such a sweet couple. I pray his clear results continue," said another.

"Now that brett is cancer-free. Let’s discuss that jealousy issue from the beginning of the season at the reunion. I know homeboy was really upset with Austen being in the room, not JT. That’s why he really called JT," added a third.

"Brett is cancer free!" another wrote.

Most Southern Charm fans had positive reactions, while some even said the couple should now focus on Brett's jealousy towards Austen.

"Love watching this story unfold knowing that Madison gets that baby girl of hers," an X user wrote.

"I love this for him, Madison, and their family," another user wrote.

"I just can’t get over how handsome Brett is. Madison found herself a perfect husband. They’re going to make beautiful babies," commented one.

"I literally told myself earlier today that it’s so hard moving forward when you’ve experienced hardship and heartbreak in such rapid succession. I feel madison so much on that. It really is scary. I always feel like I’ll never receive good news again," wrote one.

The conversation between Madison and her mom on Southern Charm season 10, episode 14

Madison sat her mom down and told her that she had good news. She said that Brett's tests came back, and he had no cancer. The scene flashed back to an old episode of Southern Charm shot 2 months ago, where Brett revealed that they found a spot on his kidney. Madison said that it was an abnormal tissue and they were going to do all the tests to make sure his kidneys were running good.

Madison further shared with her mom that she too just found out about it. She then took to a Southern Charm confessional to state that she had been holding her breath for so long over this matter that she forgot how to breathe. She added:

"I feel like once you experience something like this you're always gonna have worry. But at this point I just have to be thankful that we can just move on to our happily ever after life."

Madison then told her mom that Brett was so ready to have a baby. He said so while revealing his health was better. While Madison said they would be needing a bigger house for their family, her mother replied that it would be good for Hudson to have a sibling.

New episodes of Southern Charm season 10 are released on Thursdays at 9 pm ET, on Bravo.

