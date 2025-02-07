“Best moment of our lives”—Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy announces pregnancy with Brett Randle 

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy is expecting her second baby with husband Brett Randle. She made this announcement via her official Instagram account on February 7, 2025, by sharing a picture of her pregnancy test. As Bravo TV fans already know, LeCroy is a mom to her son Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes.

During an interview with People Magazine on February 6, 2025, Madison opened up about her feelings regarding parenthood. She compared her current pregnancy with the time she was expecting her firstborn when she was 22 years old. The Southern Charm cast member discussed potential baby names. She said that her late father's name is also on her mind as a way to honor him.

In her Instagram post, she reflected on the moment when she took the pregnancy test. She wrote in the caption:

Trending

"And just like that... our world is changing in the most magical way! ✨ Seeing ‘Pregnant’ on this test was the best moment of our lives. We can’t wait to meet you, little one!"

As per Madison's official Bravo TV bio, she is described as being a "supermom" who navigates various family matters:

"Resident southern belle Madison has hit a year wedded to her husband Brett and continues to be a supermom to son Hudson. She is grappling with the recent loss of her father as her young family navigates challenging times. She continues to show up for her friends and is determined to stand up for her family with a sharp tongue."

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy is pregnant with her second child

The Southern Charm star Madison told People magazine that she and her husband Brett Randle were planning on starting their own family for a while. Madison shared that she was surprised when she found out she was pregnant and this good news was something she wanted to hear for some time. The reality TV star had been facing personal struggles, including her father's passing and her husband's thyroid cancer diagnosis.

LeCroy said that the first person she shared this news with was her son Hudson who initially reacted with, 'Eh " and then, he got "excited." Recalling the first time she got pregnant, Madison stated how different things were in her life when she was 22 years old.

She recounted having "glowing skin" at the time and now, it felt opposite. She mentioned that during her second pregnancy, she feels "exhausted" and has "full-blown adult acne." Madison further said that when she conceived Hudson, she "started off in a negative," whereas this time she didn't lose any weight at the beginning.

Acknowledging these changes, she stated that she'll "listen" to her body and do whatever is "best" for her, adding that she might eat "fried sushi" occasionally.

Back in November 2024, the Southern Charm star had told US Weekly that she and her husband were "trying to have a baby." Madison said:

“My husband and I are trying to have a baby, [we’re keeping] our fingers crossed."

She also talked about her son and was looking forward for him to get along with his sibling. Madison went on to say that Hudson gave her "permission" to have a sibling, she said:

"Just recently, he gave me permission to have a sibling. He said, ‘Mom, you can have a baby now.’ And I said, ‘Oh, OK. Thank you. I’ve been waiting on you to say that.’”

Reflecting on her marriage and connection with Brett, the Southern Charm star shared that she was enjoying her "housewife" era and was excited about her future.

Southern Charm airs every week on Bravo on Thursdays at 8 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback