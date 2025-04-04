"LIES!"— Southern Charm fans react to Craig's claims that Paige asked him to buy her a ring

During Southern Charm season 10 reunion part 2, Andy Cohen asked Craig Conover to reflect on his past relationship with Summer House star Paige DeSorbo. He mentioned that his now ex-girlfriend eventually stopped visiting him and described the relationship as sometimes confusing.

The host prompted him to elaborate on "the ring," and Craig shared that Paige had asked him to buy her one. Fans online reacted to Craig's claims and his comments about Paige at the reunion.

"Craig said Paige ASKED for a ring??? LIES! You’re telling me the same woman who hugged you like one hugs a distant Aunt wanted YOU to buy an engagement ring for her?!," one person wrote on X.

"Watching Craig's lies roll off his tongue when he describes "the ring he bought Paige," a fan commented.

"Craig first tried to make it look like he’s over Paige & anyone around her.Then he shares that she completely blocked him, so he can’t talk to her…He’s giving 2 sides of the story. From “I make the call here” to him literally making the call," a tweet read.

Some fans of Southern Charm season 10 supported Craig's claims:

"I find it so sad that Craig and Paige were together for 3 years and so close yet their friendship/relationship turned sour. I think Craig would have done anything for Paige, but I do feel Craig can do better esp after the way she’s treated him!" a person wrote.

"This makes me sad for Craig and he’s coming off as authentic & genuine & mature with his feelings. I didn’t like the immature pile up from Paige, Ciara & Amanda. It was t necessary. Craig will find his person," a fan commented.

"I love how Craig is dealing with his breakup. Very mature and very self aware of what he needs without the influence of others. He’s going to ok," a tweet read.

Fans of Southern Charm season 10 further said:

"Craig is a nefarious liar with an inferiority complex that can’t deal with what he sees as failure (I.e:Paige being more successful) & that wants people to be jealous of him. He’s a horrible friend (called Austen an untrustworthy,drunk loser with no drive in life)" a person wrote.

"It sounds like we’re Team Paige after Part 2 of the Southern Charm reunion. His entire cast say they were afraid of him. And he admitted to having a drinking AND a temper problem? Oh nawww…Paige was out here doing the Lord’s work," a fan commented.

"I think it's time"— Craig recalls Paige asking him to buy her a ring during Southern Charm season 10 reunion part 2

During Southern Charm season 10 reunion part 2, talk show host Andy Cohen asked Craig Conover to reflect on his relationship with Summer House star Paige. When Andy inquired whether there were signs in his relationship that he missed, Craig mentioned he was working on himself to avoid reacting to the "signs."

The Southern Charm season 10 star noted that Paige had stopped visiting him in Charleston and didn't come to the Nashville store because she was "too busy." Andy further asked him to talk about the ring he supposedly bought.

"She was like, I'd like you to give me a ring, I think it's time," he recalled.

The Southern Charm season 10 star claimed he had a 4-carat elongated cushion cut with half-carat diamonds around the band. Craig added that by the time he got the ring, Paige had asked him to wait as she wanted to do it after she announced her business.

Andy asked him what he had done with the ring, and Craig said he would take it back to the jeweler because he didn't want to regift it, as his friend had done. This was in direct reference to Shep Rose gifting Sienna a necklace he had previously given Taylor.

Fans can watch the rest of the episode by streaming the Southern Charm season 10 reunion special on Bravo.

