"Such an uppity douche"— Southern Charm fans react to Craig's shocking remark about friendship with Austen at the reunion

Southern Charm wrapped up season 10 with its reunion special this week on April 3, 2025. The segment saw the cast conclude their conversation with Andy Cohen as they further discussed their journeys on the show.

Ad

Andy Cohen asked Craig Conover and Austen Kroll about their turbulent friendship and asked about Craig's thoughts about the latter's complaints about not being a priority in his life. The reality star was insulted that his friends took him working on himself so personally and revealed that where he came from, people only stopped drinking if they had a problem with alcohol.

Austen recalled their conversation at Craig's house and the latter noted he was blindsided. He also revealed that he was "terrified" of his friend, and when the host asked the other cast members if they felt similarly, several hands went up in agreement.

Ad

Trending

Later in the episode, Craig said that he and Ausen didn't need to be friends if the cast member thought he believed Craig was better than him.

Fans online reacted to Austen and Craig's conversation online and criticized Craig's stance during the reunion. One person wrote on X:

"Craig can say he gets mad when he sees Austen drink, and that’s okay. When Austen says that Craig acts like he’s in an “ivory tower” then Craig thinks their friendship should be done?! Craig is such an uppity douche."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It’s always a f*cking ultimatum with craig. he did this with kyle on southern charm too. it’s either his way or the friendship is over. he has gotten too c*cky for his own good. if i was austin i would’ve said f*ck you and your friendship!" a fan commented.

Ad

"Craig:’I can’t control the way that you perceive my actions’ And then his smirk when Austen is opening up…His egotism, narcissism & lack of accountability are really exasperating. And he ends with “yeah. Whatever. I hear you," a tweet read.

Fans of Southern Charm season 10 reacted to Craig saying he and Austen believed he was better than the others:

Ad

"I totally believe Craig thinks he’s above everyone else. But of course it’s not his fault, it’s Austen’s," a person wrote.

"Craig: I find it insulting. I’m working on himself’ Insulting isn’t even 5% of how Austen should feel after the way Craig has mistreated him, talked down on him, belittled him and made him feel irrelevant & embarrassing," a fan commented.

Ad

"I can’t believe I’m siding with Austen, but Craig can’t just say…I’m sorry I didn’t realize I made you feel that way. That’s not my intention. Instead it’s along the lines of - I don’t like that you’re making me feel bad so we don’t need to be friends anymore," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Southern Charm season 10 further said:

"The fact that Austin can imbibe and still be able to conduct his business (mostly) triggers Craig. Craig probably feels not jealous, but frustrated that he can’t do that and remain successful, it’s a sad situation for all," a person wrote.

"Craig is being incredibly cold to Austen. The discussion at his pool, I understood so an extent, but this is too much. Your best friend is being open/honest/vulnerable with you & telling you something you could work on, & you're just like "then we're not friends!" a fan commented.

Ad

"We don't need to hang anymore"— Craig comments on Austen's perspective of him in Southern Charm season 10 reunion

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the Southern Charm season 10 reunion special, Austen and Craig locked horns over their turbulent friendship. Several cast members expressed concern over Craig's temper and Austen said that he was like an "ivory tower" of "superiority."

"That's f*cked up, If he thinks that, then we don't need to hang anymore," Craig said.

The cast member added that if Austen believed that he looked down on him then the Southern Charm seasn 10 star didn't know his "character" and that they shouldn't be friends. Austen said that it was crazy that he didn't have anyone while Craig said he didn't have control over the reality star's perspective of him.

Ad

Shep Rose and Leva Bonaparte defended Austen and told Craig that Shep and Austen brought balance to his life.

Fans online reacted to Craig's shocking remarks about his friendship with Austen and criticized him online.

Southern Charm season 10 reunion special can be streamed on Peacock and Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback