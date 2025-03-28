“I mean, we might've hung out after” — Southern Charm star Molly shares a major update on her connection with Shep

Southern Charm season 10 reunion, which aired on March 27, 2025, brought several revelations, including new details about Shep Rose and Molly O’Connell’s connection. The two had shared a kiss during the season finale, leaving fans curious about whether it led to anything more.

During the reunion, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen asked Molly and Shep what happened after the cameras stopped rolling. In response, Molly teased:

“I mean, we might've hung out after.”

Shep added:

“We had some adult fun.”

Molly later confirmed that she “had fun” and rated their kiss a “nine out of 10.” The reunion also revealed that Shep and Molly had another encounter before he left town for “summer and most of fall.” With fans speculating about a possible relationship, their dynamic became a major discussion point among the cast.

What happened between Southern Charm stars Shep and Molly?

Shep and Molly’s romance first sparked during the Southern Charm season 10 finale when they kissed at a cast party. Shep later admitted that Molly was a “really good kisser” and acknowledged their chemistry. Their co-stars cheered them on, with Shep recalling during the Southern Charm After Show:

“Everyone was rooting for it, everybody was like, ‘Do it! Do it!’”

Despite the excitement, Molly was initially hesitant about the public nature of their moment. “I heard the cheering. I flipped everybody off afterwards,” she shared in the After Show. “I was like, ‘Ya’ll are so embarrassing right now.’”

Following their first kiss, Shep and Molly continued to see each other. Shep confirmed during the reunion that they had “one more” encounter before he left town. However, their romance did not continue beyond that point.

Shep and Molly's time together and where they stand now?

Although Shep and Molly shared a connection, they are not currently in a relationship. At the Southern Charm reunion, Andy Cohen asked Molly if she thought she “deserves someone with a different track record than Shep.” Molly responded:

“We all do weird s**t. If I see someone actively working to better themselves, I think that's more than a lot of most people do, and I appreciate that.”

On the March 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Southern Charm cast member Venita Aspen hinted that things were going well between Shep and Molly. When asked about their relationship, she said:

“I feel like I’d like to see that play out. Also, Molly is so sweet, so if Shep does anything wrong to her I would be very upset.”

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Shep and Molly were seated next to each other at the Southern Charm reunion. Historically, cast members who are not on good terms are placed on opposite couches.

Adding to the speculation, Shep’s ex, Taylor Ann Green, voiced her support for Molly. In an interview with Decider, she said:

“I love Molly … She is an absolute catch. She’s just fun and quirky, and they share a lot of similar interests. I kind of shipped it as well. But looking back, I was like, ‘Why would I do that to Molly? She’s such a catch!’”

While Shep and Molly’s romance was brief, they remain on good terms. As Molly noted at the reunion, she appreciates Shep’s effort to grow. However, their relationship status remains uncertain. Fans will have to wait and see if anything changes when Southern Charm returns for another season.

Part 2 of the Southern Charm season 10 reunion airs on Bravo on April 3 at 8 pm EST.

