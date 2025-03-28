"I didn’t think it was real" — Southern Charm star Craig Conover breaks silence on breakup with Paige

Part 1 of the season 10 reunion of Bravo's Southern Charm aired on March 27, 2025. During the reunion, host Andy Cohen addressed Craig's December 12, 2024, appearance on another reality show, Watch What Happens Live. In it, The Southern Charm cast member shared updates on his relationship with his ex, Paige DeSorbo, and the eventual split.

Ad

Craig believed he and Paige were happy but had no wedding plans. However, they broke up shortly after Thanksgiving. At the reunion, Craig said he hadn’t expected it. They had been together for three years, and Paige had asked him to buy an engagement ring and move to New York, which he agreed to.

After Thanksgiving, Paige called him about their relationship, but Craig didn’t think the breakup was real at first.

Ad

Trending

"When you just get a phone call after spending a great Thanksgiving weekend with her, and then she's like, ‘We’ll talk about it' ... I didn’t think it was real,” stated Craig on the reunion.

Southern Charm star Craig Conover opens up about complicated breakup with Paige DeSorbo

Ad

Craig shared further details about his breakup with his ex, Paige DeSorbo, during the Southern Charm reunion. He explained that their separation was not a clean breakup. Instead, they continued to communicate after their initial conversation about ending the relationship. Craig stated that he and Paige had made long-term plans together, which made their breakup even more complicated.

They had discussed starting a family and building a life together. As a result, Craig struggled to move on and found himself in a difficult emotional state throughout December. During this time, he and Paige remained in contact, but the situation changed at the end of the year.

Ad

"We had been planning our life together for three years. She fantasized about the family and stuff. And so yes, I have been in a weird place throughout December, which we continued to talk throughout December,” stated Craig.

Ad

Paige informed Craig that she had publicly discussed their breakup on her podcast. Shortly afterward, Craig received a delivery of his belongings, which Craig mentions was a surprise to him but helped him in accepting the situation eventually. Shep Rose and Austen Kroll, who are Craig's close friends on Southern Charm, revealed at the reunion that they did not learn about Craig's breakup with Paige directly from him.

Shep eventually found out about it through a text from Rodrigo Reyes, a fact he wasn't pleased with. Craig ended his relationship with Paige on December 2, 2024, while he was on tour with Austen Kroll in Toronto for their podcast Pillows and Beer. Austen noticed that Craig's behavior was somewhat off before the show.

Ad

Ad

Austen further admitted that he tried to pressure Craig so that he would open up about the breakup. Back at the Southern Charm reunion, Craig explained that he eventually texted Austen about his breakup with Paige.

Austen had asked Craig about his plans with Paige, and Craig replied that they had not gone to London as planned. Austen mentioned that he had a hunch that Craig was hiding something and wanted him to confirm the news.

Ad

“I was kind of like goading you [Craig] because I knew. And I just wanted you to say it to me,” stated Austen.

Craig explained that he did not trust Austen to keep the news private. Craig was worried that if he told Austen, the news would spread quickly. Austen understood Craig's concerns but felt that Craig should have trusted him enough to share the news. Austen was not upset with Craig but wished that Craig had felt comfortable enough to talk to him about the breakup.

Ad

New episodes of Southern Charm air on Bravo on Thursdays at 8 pm ET and the next day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback