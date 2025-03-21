Southern Charm season 10 episode 15 recap: Craig opens up about his breakup while Salley and Taylor get into a disagreement

Southern Charm season 10 aired episode 15 on Bravo on March 20, 2025. It shed light on the lives of Charleston's wealthy residents, focusing on their careers and personal relationships.

In the previous episode, Craig discussed his past struggles with drinking and his journey toward recovery. Meanwhile, Madison LeCroy updated viewers on her husband Brett Randle's health after his cancer diagnosis. JT faced accusations regarding his behavior toward Venita.

The latest episode of Southern Charm saw Venita meeting JT to discuss the allegations. Salley and Taylor got into a disagreement over breaking the terms of their truce. Craig shared details about his breakup with Paige.

What happened in Southern Charm season 10 episode 15?

The Southern Charm episode kicked off with Venita visiting JT to clear things up about how he described her to his barber. Venita expressed that she still couldn't believe that JT would say such a thing. JT claimed it was a miscommunication on Ryan's part, who was the one who told Venita that JT referred to her as "some Black girl" trying to get him to break up with his girlfriend.

"I'm f*cking p*ssed. I'm dealing with Ryan, a guy I barely know, throwing a nuke from left field to someone I genuinely care about," stated JT.

Venita ended the conversation by saying that she was "still Team JT" and JT was glad that she had his back during rough times. Later, Ryan and Madison hosted a party, attended by the Southern Charm cast. Venita and Leva pulled Ryan aside to discuss the barber incident. Ryan maintained he was telling the truth and trying to protect Venita.

Rodrigo joined the chat, defending Ryan, but the latter told him they didn't need more opinions. Later, Rodrigo said they should all toast Taylor and Salley, who were dating each other's ex-boyfriends. Salley and Taylor had agreed not to mention each other's names after their disagreements over Gaston Rojas throughout season 10. However, after talking to Austen, Salley confronted Taylor for violating their truce.

The conversation concluded with Taylor walking away, and the two women still disagreed. Salley expressed frustration that Taylor avoided discussing their issues. Taylor also shared her perspective, stating that she and Salley would never be close friends. She felt Salley approached their interaction aggressively.

The episode ended with title card revealing that Venita and JT started dating two months after filming ended, but their relationship ended when JT went public with another girlfriend on Instagram. Filming resumed in January 2025, five months after Madison LeCroy and Ryan Albert's summer party. Craig met with Shep Rose and Austen Kroll to talk about his recent breakup.

Craig shared that he and Paige had a normal Thanksgiving get-together at her parents' house. However, a couple of weeks later, Paige called him to discuss their relationship. Craig sensed that Paige was going to end their three-year relationship. During their chat, Paige explained that she needed to focus on herself and take control of her life again. As a result, she decided to break up with Craig.

"It was really calm. She’s like, 'I need to like find myself' and she's like, 'I have to take control of my life again, and we need to break up,'" recalled Craig of Southern Charm.

After his breakup with Paige, Craig confided in Shep and Austen. He stated that he chose to tell them first because he trusted them. Craig added that he hadn't shared the news sooner because he was worried that it would become public. He waited until Paige made the announcement on her podcast.

Craig added that Paige had asked him to buy her an engagement ring. He had flown to New York City to design one, but she later told him to wait. He wondered if this was a sign that she was having doubts.

Craig also shared on Southern Charm that he had offered to move to New York and start a family with Paige. However, she expressed concerns that he would resent her for making him leave Charleston.

New episodes of Southern Charm air on Bravo on Thursdays at 8 pm ET and the next day on Peacock.

