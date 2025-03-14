“They’re calling me and my friends” – Southern Hospitality star Joe reveals he suggested JT Thomas for Southern Charm

Southern Hospitality, a Bravo reality series, follows the staff of Republic Garden & Lounge, a popular Charleston nightclub owned by Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte. Recently, Joe Bradley, a main cast member on the show, disclosed in a March 2025 interview with Decider that he played a key role in bringing his longtime friend Jarrett "JT" Thomas onto Southern Charm.

“JT watched me start bar-backing at Republic,” Bradley told Decider on March 7.

He further said,

“He watched me start Southern Hospitality. And then, you know, two years later, they’re calling me and my friends, and they’re like, ‘Who do you think would be a good fit for Southern Charm?’ And I’m like, ‘I know this crazy guy named Jarrett Thomas.’”

Thomas joined Southern Charm in season 9 and continued into season 10. However, his time on the show has been controversial, including accusations from castmate Craig Conover and a short-lived flirtation with Venita Aspen.

Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley and JT Thomas’ friendship

Joe Bradley first met JT Thomas in 2019 at a bar in Charleston, forming a friendship predating their appearances on Bravo reality shows. Before landing a role on Southern Charm, Thomas was a part of Bradley’s social circle and witnessed his early days in the hospitality industry.

According to the Southern Hospitality star, their friendship has lasted longer than some of his relationships with Southern Hospitality cast members, including his girlfriend Maddi Reese and close friend TJ Dinch. Bradley also acknowledged that joining Southern Charm was a challenge for Thomas, given the long-standing presence of its main cast members.

“I think it’s hard for him,” Bradley said. “Like, we all started our show [Southern Hospitality] with equal footing. And I think it’s hard. Like those guys on Southern Charm, I actually love all of them. [But] they’re pretty intimidating. Not only as a group, but they’re all like 6’5” too.”

Castmate Austen Kroll has made several jokes about Thomas being shorter than the rest of the cast.

However, Joe Bradley defended his friend’s height in his Decider interview.

“JT is actually not that short but next to them he looks like Lord Farquaad,” Bradley joked. “I look like a short king next to these guys. So he’s not as short as people think.”

Thomas’ time on Southern Charm season 10 was difficult. During filming, Craig Conover accused him of calling Patricia Altschul a derogatory term, which Thomas denied. Additionally, his attempt at a romantic relationship with Venita Aspen did. The conflicts eventually led to Thomas leaving the cast trip to the Bahamas early.

JT Thomas’ sudden exit from Southern Charm

In November 2024, before Southern Charm season 10 even premiered, JT Thomas announced his resignation from the show. He posted on Instagram, stating that he would not be participating in the remaining confessionals for the season.

“I informed Bravo that I will not be participating in the 2-3 remaining green room interviews remaining before [season 10] airs,” Thomas wrote. “I no longer wish to participate any ways moving forward with the TV show.”

He added that he needed to focus on his mental and physical well-being after what he described as an “exhausting year.” However, Thomas later appeared at the Southern Charm season 10 reunion despite stepping away before the season aired.

In a March 2025 Q&A posted on YouTube, Thomas apologized for his sudden departure. He also suggested that he might consider returning for season 11, though no decision has been made yet.

“I think right now it’s let’s finish this season and one day at a time,” he said. “It’s like beautiful people in beautiful places, and it’s like you’re doing cool stuff, and it would be so hard to like not continue and keep trying to grow, you know. So, let’s finish this season and let’s see what happens.”

The Southern Hospitality star supported his friend and acknowledged Thomas's difficulties.

“I’m rooting for him,” he told Decider.

Southern Charm airs every Thursday at 9 pm EST on Bravo.

